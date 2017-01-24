The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.
Videos in the Series
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes
February 21, 2017
Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case
February 28, 2017
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
March 7, 2017
Has FineWoodworking ever done an article / video on how to produce the (for lack of knowing the actual name) 'up and under' door design that the 2nd Teak Tool box has?
Routed runners from the back with dowels to pivot at the front?