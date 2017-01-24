Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques.
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
-
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
Worry not. They're not going anywhere!
Would it be possible to get downloadable copy's of these video's. I currently do not have the time to watch them with full concentration, and I am afraid they will disappear from your website by the time I can watch them.
Can't wait to see this series love the work all these guys put into their tool boxes.
Great series. Enthralling even for a novice woodworker.
Love this video. Eager to see the rest. Thank you!
Finally some great new videos! I was starting to get withdrawals. Keep 'em coming. Thanks.
This series is worth the price of admission all by itself. Thank you! Cannot wait for the next videos to drop
I've only watched the intro and you've already made me incredibly happy. When I read that you decided to just let the recorder roll and you have over 6 hours of material, I about yelled out loud. That's awesome!
The video workshops have been an essential and fantastic part of my development as a woodworker. Keep 'em coming!
Thanks, Ben!
Yes! We are working on them right now. Should be a few weeks.
Are plans forthcoming?
There are about twenty episodes coming. Usually one a week, but since this build is so massive, there is a few weeks that I will be posting two or three episodes.
Can you tell me when the rest of the episodes will be loaded? I see then intro and Ep1 only.
thank you
John