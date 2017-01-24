 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Video

Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project

For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques.

By Matt Wajda Jan 24, 2017

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano February 13th

    Worry not. They're not going anywhere!

  2. MechDesign February 13th

    Would it be possible to get downloadable copy's of these video's. I currently do not have the time to watch them with full concentration, and I am afraid they will disappear from your website by the time I can watch them.

  3. user-5627168 January 28th

    Can't wait to see this series love the work all these guys put into their tool boxes.

  4. NH_Jules January 28th

    Great series. Enthralling even for a novice woodworker.

  5. user-3748727 January 28th

    Love this video. Eager to see the rest. Thank you!

  6. HenryBarrientos January 28th

    Finally some great new videos! I was starting to get withdrawals. Keep 'em coming. Thanks.

  7. User avater the_zenker January 27th

    This series is worth the price of admission all by itself. Thank you! Cannot wait for the next videos to drop

  8. Jim_Cherry January 26th

    I've only watched the intro and you've already made me incredibly happy. When I read that you decided to just let the recorder roll and you have over 6 hours of material, I about yelled out loud. That's awesome!

    The video workshops have been an essential and fantastic part of my development as a woodworker. Keep 'em coming!
    Thanks, Ben!

  9. User avater BenStrano January 26th

    Yes! We are working on them right now. Should be a few weeks.

  10. user-6084278 January 26th

    Are plans forthcoming?

  11. User avater BenStrano January 25th

    There are about twenty episodes coming. Usually one a week, but since this build is so massive, there is a few weeks that I will be posting two or three episodes.

  12. jstowall January 24th

    Can you tell me when the rest of the episodes will be loaded? I see then intro and Ep1 only.
    thank you
    John

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

