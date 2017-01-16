The Dawn of the Quiet Shop Vacuum
About a decade ago I basically stopped sweeping up my shop. No, I’m not up to my armpits in sawdust and shavings, I simply switched to vacuuming up the detritus rather than sweeping. A couple of things that brought me to this change were the proliferation of quiet vacuums and the fact that I got tired of breathing the really dirty dust that comes from sweeping a floor. Plus, the dust cloud that sweeping generates simply spreads dust all over my shop, on everything.
I bought a Bosch Airsweep and it was a game-changer. Up until that purchase I had a series of Craftsman, Black & Decker, and other popular brand screamers (remember the good old days before quiet vacs?) that died after a couple of years of use and abuse and frankly weren’t missed. With the addition of the Airsweep’s great vacuum capabilities and quiet operation, I found that I was using it more and more to keep the joint clean as well as a great way to keep the dust out of the air right at the source.
I also have a small canister vac that hangs at the end of my big bench and has 10 ft. of hose hanging right next to it ready to quickly clean off the benchtop, vacuum out a mortise, or clear away debris from planing. It’s actually a bit humorous that we sweep the debris off our benches onto the floor where we can sweep it up again.
I still use a broom to sweep up the big portion of handplane curls, but as soon as the bulk is gone the vacuum springs to life and finishes the job, no fine dust swept back into the air. Gone, finite.
Another plus of using a vacuum is that it’s easy to get that junk that tends to accumulate under benches and stationary tools as well as keeping little dust piles from creeping up the wall in the shop’s corners and cubbies. This might sound like I’m a clean fanatic, but one look at the assorted junk in my shop would dissuade anyone from that idea. But it’s clean junk!
How do you keep your shop clean? Anyone have any slick tricks that can help avoid the mess to begin with?
Oh by the way, having a vacuum cleaner handy is a great way to keep your tools sharper. Quite a few of us buy roughsawn lumber because it gives us better yield, but the rough surface hides lots of dust and grit which can quickly dull sharp knives and cutters. Even planed wood can hold dirt in its pores, but sweeping or using compressed air to clean the detritus off simply pushes it deeper into the rough surface. Running a vac with a brush attachment over the surface pulls the abrasive material out of the grain and away from those sharp knives. Keeping a shop vacuum handy, like my bench-mounted vac, makes this housekeeping chore easy.
Depends. When I've made a mess with power or hand tools and need to keep working, I'll often sweep, because it's quick and gets the worst of it. But the vacuum is definitely needed to keep the under-stuff detritus from getting out of hand.
In addition to my giant 220v 6" diameter dust collector that gets connected to every machine, I built a vacuum trough at the back edge of my 8' wide wall bench where I can quickly sweep debris. It has 3 intake ports (looking under the bench, the ductwork resembles an exhaust manifold off of a V6 engine) that - when needed, get connected to my roll-around shop vac that has an Oneida Dust Deputy mounted to a "Homer bucket" that's bolted to the vacuum tub. It gets rolled all over the shop to sweep the floor, smaller machines, and work. The Dust Deputy is one of the best buys I've made. Truly - it never loses suction and I'm not buying bags. I'm also obsessed with noise reduction - so I'm always wearing my red aviation earmuffs.
Small tip. Using your floor tool vacuume first. The floor tool will push around larger debris and chips. After vacuuming then sweep up the larger saw dust, shavings, chips etc. at this point you won't have the large dust cloud when sweeping.
Second your experience. Have had a Festool CT22 since 2004. My big joyful advance was adding a dust devil cyclone separator. Now I can vacuum everything and not pay $10 for each small dust bag. I have added a decent Rigid standard vac for better tool dust collection. It is such an improvement to easily get rid of the dust.