The Modern Master: Allan Breed

Growing up in New Hampshire, Allan Breed began buying, repairing, and reselling antique furniture in his early teens, and before he was 20, he was serving an apprenticeship in conservation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. In the decades since, he has worked as a consultant and conservator on some of the most prominent pieces of American period furniture, and has reproduced hundreds of pieces, including the famous Nicholas Brown Desk and Bookcase, and the Newport secretary built by John Goddard that sold at auction for $12.1 million. Prized by Sotheby’s and Christie’s as an expert on period craftsmanship, Al also teaches classes in carving and period furniture making in his New Hampshire shop.

Allan will be giving two presentations at Fine Woodworking Live 2017, Classic Furniture Carving, and Reviving Great American Furniture.

Classic Furniture Carving:

Master period furniture maker Allan Breed demonstrates the core techniques and tools used to carve the hollow shell and applied leaf-and-vine detail on the drawer front of a classic Philadelphia lowboy.

Reviving Great American Furniture – Highlights and Insights from a Storied Career:

A furniture consultant to museums and major auction houses as well as a master furniture maker with four decades of experience in the shop, Breed has examined, restored, or reproduced some of the most famous pieces of American period furniture. In this talk, he selects a handful of the most interesting pieces he’s worked on and describes the craftsmanship and style, materials, tools, and techniques that went into them, and the people who made and owned them.

