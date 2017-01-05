 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
The Modern Master: Allan Breed

Allan will be giving two presentations at Fine Woodworking Live 2017. This video is a glimpse of what you can expect.

By Allan Breed, Ben Strano Jan 05, 2017

Growing up in New Hampshire, Allan Breed began buying, repairing, and reselling antique furniture in his early teens, and before he was 20, he was serving an apprenticeship in conservation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. In the decades since, he has worked as a consultant and conservator on some of the most prominent pieces of American period furniture, and has reproduced hundreds of pieces, including the famous Nicholas Brown Desk and Bookcase, and the Newport secretary built by John Goddard that sold at auction for $12.1 million. Prized by Sotheby’s and Christie’s as an expert on period craftsmanship, Al also teaches classes in carving and period furniture making in his New Hampshire shop.

Allan will be giving two presentations at Fine Woodworking Live 2017, Classic Furniture Carving, and Reviving Great American Furniture.

Classic Furniture Carving:
Master period furniture maker Allan Breed demonstrates the core techniques and tools used to carve the hollow shell and applied leaf-and-vine detail on the drawer front of a classic Philadelphia lowboy.

Reviving Great American Furniture – Highlights and Insights from a Storied Career:
A furniture consultant to museums and major auction houses as well as a master furniture maker with four decades of experience in the shop, Breed has examined, restored, or reproduced some of the most famous pieces of American period furniture. In this talk, he selects a handful of the most interesting pieces he’s worked on and describes the craftsmanship and style, materials, tools, and techniques that went into them, and the people who made and owned them.

Go to FineWoodworkingLive.com to find out more about all of the presenters this year.

  1. User avater robdurante March 15th

    When doing hand carving it may be that the artist also wants to know the person buying the piece. Putting for example 1,200 hours (30 wks) into a piece, even if you are retired and working for the art of it, may demand it goes to the right person. Not many will pay even a decent wage for this kind of work. A good book from FWW on "making period furniture" will give you insights on art vs making a living. Perhaps, finding the right balance is the answer.

  2. MrEdwards January 21st

    I once heard it said that behind every professional woodworker is a wife with benefits!

    Al is one of our craft's true treasures. You won't be disappointed taking a class with Al. He can give you insight that you may never acquire on your own.

  3. TheFurnitureMan January 11th

    The 6 shell secretary that sold for $12.1 million at was by John Townsend, not by John Goddard.

  4. User avater BenStrano January 9th

    Ha! You and me both! Even Al doesn't know where to find another one. He bought it from the same place he got his chisels.

  5. DustySawbuck January 9th

    I want one of those spindle holders for carving. Anyone know where I can get one?

  6. User avater CliffC01 January 8th

    Not everyone has the eye, patience or talent to do this nor does everyone want this style of furniture. That said it's refreshing to see people are still willing to do this and to buy this.

  7. user-6627843 January 7th

    I think you both are missing the point. He didn't raise the issue of crafting for profit but simply questioning why more talented individuals don't explore the possibilities of this craft.

  8. Brucemky January 7th

    There is another reason that there are not more people who are artisans. It takes a discipline that people do not have nowadays. There are not many people (including myself, unfortunately) who have the discipline to learn, practice and develop the art to make a piece of fine art that is also a fine piece of furniture.

    When I make something, I really want to get the job done. While there is something I've made in every room of my home, none of them could be considered art. But they are all of higher quality than things from a discount furniture store and I can generally proudly tell people that "I made that".

  9. CSchmitz January 7th

    Regarding the question that it asked in this video: Why don't we have more stuff made by artisans with their own hands like in the old times? – there is one thing that really bugs me: none of these people talk about money, ever.

    I am pretty confident that there are lots of people who would furnish their homes with Brian Boggs chairs, or furniture by Garrett Hack, David Finck, James Krenov, David Charlesworth, David Barron, you name it. But there are only so many people who can afford a full set of $2,000 chairs with a dining room table to match instead of buying IKEA.

