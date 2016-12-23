 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Shop Talk Live

STL 127: Smooth moves and workbench woes

Ben fills in for Tom and the guys talk about milling lumber, what they love and loathe about their workbenches, what to do with reclaimed lumber, and which block plane Willie HG should buy

Dec 23, 2016

Articles discussed in this episode:

Matt’s Monster Workbench

Bob Van Dyke – Supercharge Your Rip Fence

Bob Van Dyke – Multi-Use Tablesaw Rip Fence Video

Ben’s smooth move:

smooth-move

 

bs-150

Ben Strano
Web Producer

Mike Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking's biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano December 23rd

    Everything you need to know about Mike's kumiko process is in issue #259 or you can find it here: http://www.finewoodworking.com/2016/12/02/spice-up-your-work-with-kumiko

  2. jveetee December 23rd

    Regarding Kubiko -- are the fixtures something you build for each pattern you make? Or buy from a tool maker like Veritas? If they are self-fabricated, do you have plans available?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

