STL 127: Smooth moves and workbench woes
Ben fills in for Tom and the guys talk about milling lumber, what they love and loathe about their workbenches, what to do with reclaimed lumber, and which block plane Willie HG should buy
Articles discussed in this episode:
Bob Van Dyke – Supercharge Your Rip Fence
Bob Van Dyke – Multi-Use Tablesaw Rip Fence Video
Ben’s smooth move:
|
Ben Strano
|
Mike Pekovich
|
Matt Kenney
Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.
Everything you need to know about Mike's kumiko process is in issue #259 or you can find it here: http://www.finewoodworking.com/2016/12/02/spice-up-your-work-with-kumiko
Regarding Kubiko -- are the fixtures something you build for each pattern you make? Or buy from a tool maker like Veritas? If they are self-fabricated, do you have plans available?