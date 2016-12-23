“Sink” Your Teeth into a Cutting Board

This time of year means hand crafted gifts and this one is extremely useful and practical – a Cutting Board for an undermount kitchen sink. It’s sturdy and held in place by the rabbeted and flanged edges of the board. It is also sophisticated with breadboards that accommodate wood movement. I used maple for its hardness and closed grain.

In the following video, I’ll show how I constructed this Cutting Board in SketchUp.

I’ll turn on X-ray so you can see the inside joinery. There is a short tongue and three long tenons. Wood screws, in slotted shank holes, allow expansion/contraction. A short center section of the breadboard is the only glued area. And the breadboard construction helps maintain a flat cutting surface.

You can start this project with a simple model of the counter’s sink opening. In this counter opening for the sink, the corners are slightly rounded so it’s necessary to match this shape in the cutting board corners. With a SketchUp model of the sink opening, the shapes can be captured and used to start the cutting board design.

I’ll complete this project in two separate video phases – the first will accomplish an overall shape of the components. The second will show detailed joinery and wood screw implementation in the slotted shank holes.

Tim

@KillenWOOD