Brian Boggs’ new shaving horse and Good Design Award

With so many people making chairs and carving spoons, the shaving horse is making a comeback and can be found in more shops than ever before. 25 years ago Brian Boggs re-envisioned what a shaving horse could be. A prolific chairmaker, Brian has put in more time working with a shaving horse than anyone. His first shaving horse design was a functional and ergonomic marvel, allowing the craftsman to concentrate on the sculpting the workpiece, not figuring out how to hold it.

Brian has gone back and used what he learned over the past 25 years to make his shaving horse even better. His shop in Asheville, NC is producing a limited run of shaving horses but you have to order by December 31st.

Brian has also produced a set of plans to make a slightly simpler version of his new shaving horse. Designed to be made without industrial tooling these plans are 4o% off until the 2017.

In other Brian Boggs news, the Boggs collective has announced:

We are proud to announce that the Grand Lily Arm Chair, designed by Brian Boggs of Asheville, NC has won the 2016 GOOD DESIGN Awards, as awarded by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.

“It is a true honor to be recognized with this award in design excellence and to be in the company of some of the world’s most talented and creative thought leaders.”

