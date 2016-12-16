 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

Easy Plywood Box or Tray

Tom McKenna shows you how to make a simple but sturdy plywood box or tray using a v-groove bit in the router table and some blue tape

By Tom McKenna Dec 16, 2016

Shot and Edited by Jeff Roos, Produced by Ben Strano

  1. User avater BenStrano December 22nd

    It wouldn't affect anything. We used baltic birch which has a thicker outside layer, so we didn't have any issues.

  2. cusoak December 21st

    Will the veneer break much and if it does will it affect how the tray goes together.
    Thanks Cusoak

  3. User avater BenStrano December 20th

    1" 90º v-groove bit.

  4. cusoak December 20th

    Could some one tell me what size v grove bit was used.
    cusoak

  5. User avater BenStrano December 19th

    While this is similar to the technique Andy and his tablesaw blade use, it's definitely not a new idea. In the magazine the reader who submitted the idea credits seeing it years ago on the Woodwright's shop.

  6. user-5627168 December 17th

    Isn't this Andy Klein's idea he even took it further and now has a table saw blade and paired up with Rockler to sell on the market

