Easy Plywood Box or Tray

The guys talk about tool storage, sharpening stone purchases, and their all-time favorite techniques ... for this week. Plus a great interview with Brian Boggs about design, becoming a pro, and crazy bandsaw techniques.
It wouldn't affect anything. We used baltic birch which has a thicker outside layer, so we didn't have any issues.
Will the veneer break much and if it does will it affect how the tray goes together.
Thanks Cusoak
1" 90º v-groove bit.
Could some one tell me what size v grove bit was used.
cusoak
While this is similar to the technique Andy and his tablesaw blade use, it's definitely not a new idea. In the magazine the reader who submitted the idea credits seeing it years ago on the Woodwright's shop.
Isn't this Andy Klein's idea he even took it further and now has a table saw blade and paired up with Rockler to sell on the market