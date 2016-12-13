 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth

In the conclusion to this video workshop, Mike adds a delicate chamfer and gets the tabletop ready for finish

By Michael Pekovich Dec 13, 2016

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

Videos in the Series

X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

About This Video Workshop

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes. Mike will explain: ▪ How to read the grain of wood ▪ How to respond to what the grain is telling you ▪ Why blade angle matters ▪ How to avoid tearout You’ll see that a basic… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. user-4101534 February 7th

    Fantastic series. As a total beginner I have gained invaluable information about the different planes, how and where to use them as well as how maintain to them properly. Thank you.

  2. Staebler January 24th

    Outstanding teachings on hand planes. I have been woodworking for 35 years and I learned a lot!! Excellent work Mike!

  3. user-6511740 January 18th

    Nicely done series. Thank you.

  4. User avater whansen December 22nd

    Thank you, Mike, for sharing your confidence and ability with those of us who are striving to make better use of our hand planes. I always enjoy watching your videos because your quiet confidence is infectious - it makes me want to get out to the shop and make some fine wood shavings.

  5. LarryRagan December 18th

    I'm a 70yo starting wood worker (retired hobbyist). I know that along with my machines, I will want to use hand planes to do exactly what Mike did in this course, i.e., make some tables for my house (amongst other things). This series has been a refresher/new idea course for me. I’m learning new practices from many accomplished wood workers. Mike is one of the best teachers whom I have enjoyed greatly watching.

  6. GregNWW December 18th

    Thanks for this excellent series! Just the right level of detail for someone getting started with handplanes like myself. I appreciated the focus on a small set of planes (along with scrapers and sharpening gear), and the culminating table project beautifully shows how they can be used together to build furniture. I expect I will review this series many times as I become more experienced with handplanes.

  7. wayne82 December 17th

    Outstanding series - I can see how to refine my techniques in using my hand planes and perhaps lessen my reliance on sandpaper!
    wayne82

  8. User avater bBrickey December 17th

    Nice series and a good refresher on hand planes. I especially liked the card scraper episode. The card scraper is an awesome and simple tool!

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl130-wp

STL 130: Workbench advice and waterfall joinery

Bench tips for a fledgling woodworker. Plus a call for help, an update on SawStop vs. Bosch, and our all-time favorite furniture and tools.

Featured Projects & Plans

011257030_standing-desk

Stand Up to This Desk

Shaker-inspired design is comfortable and practical

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Surface Prep

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial