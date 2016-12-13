Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth

Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 - Pins First In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

Ep 9 - Real World Application: A Small Table In this video Mike shows you how to put together everything he's shown you about handplanes and use them in a real world scenario

Utility-knife blade makes a nimble scraper By turning a burr on a standard disposable knife blade and adding a simple maple handle, you get an amazing detail scraper