Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth
In the conclusion to this video workshop, Mike adds a delicate chamfer and gets the tabletop ready for finish
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 2 – Understanding grain, tearout, and blade angle
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 3 – Handplane Sharpening
October 11, 2016
-
Ep 4 – The Block Plane
October 18, 2016
-
Ep 5.1 – The shoulder plane and the smoothing plane
October 25, 2016
-
Ep 5.2 – The Jack Plane
November 1, 2016
-
Ep 6 – Special purpose planes
November 8, 2016
-
Ep 7 – The card scraper
November 15, 2016
-
Ep 8 – Securing your work
November 29, 2016
-
Ep 9 – Real World Application: A Small Table
December 6, 2016
-
Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth
December 13, 2016
Fantastic series. As a total beginner I have gained invaluable information about the different planes, how and where to use them as well as how maintain to them properly. Thank you.
Outstanding teachings on hand planes. I have been woodworking for 35 years and I learned a lot!! Excellent work Mike!
Nicely done series. Thank you.
Thank you, Mike, for sharing your confidence and ability with those of us who are striving to make better use of our hand planes. I always enjoy watching your videos because your quiet confidence is infectious - it makes me want to get out to the shop and make some fine wood shavings.
I'm a 70yo starting wood worker (retired hobbyist). I know that along with my machines, I will want to use hand planes to do exactly what Mike did in this course, i.e., make some tables for my house (amongst other things). This series has been a refresher/new idea course for me. I’m learning new practices from many accomplished wood workers. Mike is one of the best teachers whom I have enjoyed greatly watching.
Thanks for this excellent series! Just the right level of detail for someone getting started with handplanes like myself. I appreciated the focus on a small set of planes (along with scrapers and sharpening gear), and the culminating table project beautifully shows how they can be used together to build furniture. I expect I will review this series many times as I become more experienced with handplanes.
Outstanding series - I can see how to refine my techniques in using my hand planes and perhaps lessen my reliance on sandpaper!
wayne82
Nice series and a good refresher on hand planes. I especially liked the card scraper episode. The card scraper is an awesome and simple tool!