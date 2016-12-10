 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Design. Click. Build

A Coopered Lid for a Steamer Trunk

By David Richards Dec 10, 2016

A new woodworker is preparing to build a sort of steamer-trunk-inspired chest with a curved lid. He was a bit daunted by the idea of cutting the staves for the top and asked for some assistance. One option for working out the bevel angle required would be to lay out the cross section full size. You’d draw the arc, divide it into the number of staves you want, and draw the seam lines between them. You could lift the bevel angles from the drawing using a sliding T-bevel. But how to accurately divide the arc by the number of staves?

Another good option is to draw it digitally using SketchUp. You can leverage the way SketchUp represents curves with short line segments for this in much the same way I did for the hood on the old cradle from a few weeks back. In the case of this trunk, there’s to be 12 staves, so a default 12-sided arc drawn with the 2-point Arc Tool is perfect. And the Arc Tools in SketchUp automatically make all of the segments the same length.

In this video, I show how to draw the coopered top for the chest and how to find the bevel angles for the staves. This is all done with the native tools so there’s nothing to install before you get started.

Steamer trunk

Dave

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Design. Click. Build

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

GP02

Hot Stuff (on the cheap)

Hide glue is one of my favorite furniture glues but I often hear people remark that it would be fun to try hot hide glue, but the cost of buying a glue pot was prohibitive

Featured Projects & Plans

011259034

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2016 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial