STL 126: Brian Boggs reveals his ninja secrets

The new Boggs Shaving Horse:

Articles discussed in this episode:

Matt’s Sigma Power sharpening stone set @ Tools From Japan

Brian Boggs – Building a Bent Back Rocker from Issue #78

Brian Boggs – Powerful New Joint: Housed Double Tenons (The Universal Joint) from Issue #241

Brian’s New Shaving Horse

The Highland Woodworker Episode #28

Tom McKenna

Editor Mike Pekovich

Executive Art Director Matt Kenney

Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.