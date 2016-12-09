 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Shop Talk Live

STL 126: Brian Boggs reveals his ninja secrets

The guys talk about tool storage, sharpening stone purchases, and their all-time favorite techniques ... for this week. Plus a great interview with Brian Boggs about design, becoming a pro, and crazy bandsaw techniques.

Dec 09, 2016

The new Boggs Shaving Horse:

Articles discussed in this episode:

Matt’s Sigma Power sharpening stone set @ Tools From Japan

Brian Boggs – Building a Bent Back Rocker from Issue #78

Brian Boggs – Powerful New Joint: Housed Double Tenons (The Universal Joint) from Issue #241

Brian’s New Shaving Horse

The Highland Woodworker Episode #28

Tom McKenna
Editor

Mike Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking's biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!

Article Comments

  1. User avater mvukas December 20th

    Thanks for the tip on the Sigma Power ceramic waterstones. I just ordered a set and look forward to getting the edge I have been looking for.

  2. User avater BenStrano December 16th

    Hmm... maybe they sold out. We'll look into it.

  3. jnthnjng December 15th

    For your information, the link to Matt Kenney's Sigma Power stone set doesn't seem to be working.

  4. User avater BenStrano December 12th

    jveetee:



    1) In general, we recommend what we use. Nobody here on staff really uses diamond stones so it's hard to talk about them in an informed way. However, plenty of our authors do.



    2) Only so much time in the day, we could do that or we could concentrate on the content. We wish we did have time for stuff like that. I think you're in for a shock next week though!

  5. jveetee December 12th

    Two inquiries: Why no mention of diamond stones for sharpening? Is there a problem with the diamond products? Or are you guys just traditionalists with the water stones?

    And why are you siting at a table and on chairs that look like they were purchased at Ikea? How about a purpose built broadcast table with a cool workbench motif that hides all that electronic spagetti and simultaeously inspires us? Just a thought.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

