STL 126: Brian Boggs reveals his ninja secrets
The guys talk about tool storage, sharpening stone purchases, and their all-time favorite techniques ... for this week. Plus a great interview with Brian Boggs about design, becoming a pro, and crazy bandsaw techniques.
Articles discussed in this episode:
Matt’s Sigma Power sharpening stone set @ Tools From Japan
Brian Boggs – Building a Bent Back Rocker from Issue #78
Brian Boggs – Powerful New Joint: Housed Double Tenons (The Universal Joint) from Issue #241
The Highland Woodworker Episode #28
Tom McKenna
Mike Pekovich
Matt Kenney
Thanks for the tip on the Sigma Power ceramic waterstones. I just ordered a set and look forward to getting the edge I have been looking for.
Hmm... maybe they sold out. We'll look into it.
For your information, the link to Matt Kenney's Sigma Power stone set doesn't seem to be working.
jveetee:
1) In general, we recommend what we use. Nobody here on staff really uses diamond stones so it's hard to talk about them in an informed way. However, plenty of our authors do.
2) Only so much time in the day, we could do that or we could concentrate on the content. We wish we did have time for stuff like that. I think you're in for a shock next week though!
Two inquiries: Why no mention of diamond stones for sharpening? Is there a problem with the diamond products? Or are you guys just traditionalists with the water stones?
And why are you siting at a table and on chairs that look like they were purchased at Ikea? How about a purpose built broadcast table with a cool workbench motif that hides all that electronic spagetti and simultaeously inspires us? Just a thought.