A Beaded Frame for the Kitchen Dresser

Dec 07, 2016
Article Image

I’m building this Kitchen Dresser, circa 1750, and it has a beaded frame in its top section. Below is the assembly with the beaded frame selected and highlighted.

2016-12-07_16-18-52

The following picture shows an exploded view of the frame. This construction is very typical in 18th century furniture for use in doors and windows.

2016-12-07_16-21-44

In this close-up view of the upper left-hand corner, you can see how the stile is cut back to receive the rail with a mitered bead at the corner.

2016-12-07_16-22-50

 

In the following video, I show a method for creating that beaded frame detail in SketchUp. It is very similar to the method used by Dave Richards in his last post, Routing Edge Profiles.

Tim

@KillenWOOD

