Truing Up a Combination Square

If your combo square isn't as accurate as you'd like, don't buy a new one. It's relatively simple to square it up!

By Ben Strano #259–Jan/Feb 2017 Issue

Video by Ben Strano

Article Comments

  1. User avater whansen December 22nd

    I was just getting ready to throw away the head on a cheap 6" combo square and just use the 6" rule. This video saved the head and the square. Thanks Ben!

  2. Stranded December 17th

    I have two Starrett combos and a Starrett t-square. Love their heft and accuracy. Yes, I am a tool snob. Being in Lowe's tool section makes me feel unwashed.

  3. User avater Mattk41 December 5th

    If you've spent the money on a Starrett square...as I have...and don't love the idea of taking abrasives to a fine tool in hopes of making it true (with a fear that you might make it worse rather than better)...as I do...you can send it back to LS Starrett in Massachusetts where they will true it up and even check that the issue is with the head and not the rule! (a distinct possibility).

  4. User avater BenStrano December 5th

    Not left handed but I'm married to one!

  5. padraig December 4th

    Thank you, Ben
    I love to restore old tools and this is valuable information.

  6. Tom_Manseau December 3rd

    Just proves Starret thought out the design right through to fine adjustments. Thanks for the demo Ben!

  7. WoodgateCarpenter December 3rd

    Love the way Ben does his videos, more please!

  8. User avater dplumpkin December 3rd

    I've never seen anyone better at un-drawing a black line than Ben. He also demonstrates a unique way to flip forward through a magazine that few have ever seen before. He must be left-handed. I'm going to practice until I'm that good and then will submit a video demonstrating my skills.

  9. RevBob December 3rd

    Ben is right on point with this tip. It's about time someone exposed this method for truing a square. Don't throw away that old square. It can be salvaged. The method works and can save you from mistakes. Pick up an old junker at the flea market (cast iron head preferably) and go at it. You'll love the results and you'll have a tool you will prize.

