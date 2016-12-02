Truing Up a Combination Square

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Bowls and platters were a second career for Brooklyn wood turner Phil Gautreau
I was just getting ready to throw away the head on a cheap 6" combo square and just use the 6" rule. This video saved the head and the square. Thanks Ben!
I have two Starrett combos and a Starrett t-square. Love their heft and accuracy. Yes, I am a tool snob. Being in Lowe's tool section makes me feel unwashed.
If you've spent the money on a Starrett square...as I have...and don't love the idea of taking abrasives to a fine tool in hopes of making it true (with a fear that you might make it worse rather than better)...as I do...you can send it back to LS Starrett in Massachusetts where they will true it up and even check that the issue is with the head and not the rule! (a distinct possibility).
Not left handed but I'm married to one!
Thank you, Ben
I love to restore old tools and this is valuable information.
Just proves Starret thought out the design right through to fine adjustments. Thanks for the demo Ben!
Love the way Ben does his videos, more please!
I've never seen anyone better at un-drawing a black line than Ben. He also demonstrates a unique way to flip forward through a magazine that few have ever seen before. He must be left-handed. I'm going to practice until I'm that good and then will submit a video demonstrating my skills.
Ben is right on point with this tip. It's about time someone exposed this method for truing a square. Don't throw away that old square. It can be salvaged. The method works and can save you from mistakes. Pick up an old junker at the flea market (cast iron head preferably) and go at it. You'll love the results and you'll have a tool you will prize.