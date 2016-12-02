 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Spice up your work with kumiko

By Michael Pekovich #259–Jan/Feb 2017 Issue
Learn how to enhance your furniture with this Japanese latticework technique. Mike Pekovich makes the half-lap grid at the tablesaw and handles the rest of the work with a sharp chisel and a beveled guide block.

Article Comments

  1. user-3174177 June 1st

    Well done Mike you are a truly inspiring me thanks !
    I would like to incorporate this in a stickley book case design with a door and kumiko square in the middle . Thanks for your work. Dave

  2. user-4864402 December 20th

    That's a wonderful process, Mike. I can't wait to give it a go. Thanks!

  3. User avater 101Pathfinder December 10th

    Kumiko... where have you been all my life? Michael, Thank you for introducing us to this ancient art that is most intriguing! Besides Thank you Michael, I have one word to say...MORE!

A Fresh Take on the Trestle Table

A live edge and nontraditional joinery revamp a traditional form

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

    Master Class: Classic Arts & Crafts inlay

    Tackle the inlaid head- and footboard of Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts bed. The design is based on Glasgow-style motifs and requires several templates for the curved channels and the…

  • 011257086_fabricating-frost

    Fabricating frost

    David Lamb produces marquetry patterned after a winter frost. See how he chooses the wood, cuts it into billets, and then slices it into veneer. Then he uses a pattern…

  • 011256064_make-your-own-bandings

    Make Your Own Bandings

    Once you master the basics, the only limit is your imagination

  • 011256016_03_bend_stringing_curling_iron

    Curling Iron puts smooth curve in stringing

    When doing curved stringing, I lightly clamp a Teflon-coated curling iron in my vise and use it to bend the strings before gluing them into place. The curling iron works…

