Shopmade corner clamps for boxes

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Under most circumstances a mitered box can be successfully glued and clamped using rubber bands or plastic packaging tape to pull the corners tight. But there are times when extra clamping pressure is required. Two sets of these clamps is the perfect solution. You can buy more expensive miter clamps from a variety of sources, but these are less expensive and more satisfying, because you made them yourself. Start by cutting the blocks to length, and then use a Forstner bit to counterbore the shorter blocks for the hex nuts. Now drill through all the blocks for the long threaded rods. Use epoxy to fix the hex nuts in the counterbores and let the glue dry before gluing the short blocks to the long ones with 1⁄8-in. birch plywood as shown. The 1⁄4-in. threaded rod is available at most hardware stores. Use a hacksaw to cut it to length, and gently grind or file a chamfer on the ends so they thread easily into the nuts and knobs. I cut the rods roughly 12 in. long, and use threaded coupler nuts to join rods for extra length. The plastic knobs are available online for about $1 apiece. Get the kind…