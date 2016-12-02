 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

The Quiet Art of Kumiko

Sometimes we need a break from the noise and dust of machine work. Take a quiet moment and watch as Mike Pekovich assembles a beautiful kumiko panel.

By Michael Pekovich #259–Jan/Feb 2017 Issue

Video by Ben Strano

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano December 22nd

    The plans for the jigs are in the related article on the bottom right. He was using pine for the kumiko in this video.

  2. msimon December 21st

    Very nice, Mike, Ben. I agree with kevin0611, really happy with the improvements to the content and site. Nicely done!

  3. User avater vlbjr December 21st

    Thanks Mike this was very pleasant to watch enjoyed it.

  4. jveetee December 21st

    Mike, did you build the jigs/fixtures used to cut each piece? If so, plans would be great to see. If not, where can it be purchased? Also what species of wood were you working with?

  5. user-5465779 December 16th

    What kind of chisel does he use?

  6. kevin0611 December 10th

    Really happy with the new website and quality of the video content as of late. I used to feel it was not reflective of the quality of the magazine...but not anymore. You guys are hitting it out of the park. This kumiko video was just lovely.

  7. awball December 6th

    Take a quiet moment... and then ruin it with guitar. Would much prefer to listen to the sounds of the tools.

  8. colas11 December 6th

    Absolutely beautiful!

  9. User avater BenStrano December 5th

    There's more info in the related article.

  10. user-6302656 December 4th

    Are these components glued in any way?

  11. BeckerBP December 2nd

    Absolutely love this video! I've followed on Instagram and love what you do! I've got a good idea on how you are doing kumiko and there's something totally peaceful about what you are doing. Completely in the spirit of woodworking. Thank you!

Up Next

Featured Story

GP02

Hot Stuff (on the cheap)

Hide glue is one of my favorite furniture glues but I often hear people remark that it would be fun to try hot hide glue, but the cost of buying a glue pot was prohibitive

Featured Projects & Plans

011253024_hack-bedside-table

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011259082

    Spice up your work with kumiko

    Learn how to enhance your furniture with this Japanese latticework technique

  • 011257086_fabricating-frost

    Fabricating frost

    David Lamb produces marquetry patterned after a winter frost. See how he chooses the wood, cuts it into billets, and then slices it into veneer. Then he uses a pattern…

  • 011256064_make-your-own-bandings

    Make Your Own Bandings

    Once you master the basics, the only limit is your imagination

  • 011256016_03_bend_stringing_curling_iron

    Curling Iron puts smooth curve in stringing

    When doing curved stringing, I lightly clamp a Teflon-coated curling iron in my vise and use it to bend the strings before gluing them into place. The curling iron works…

