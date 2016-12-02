The Quiet Art of Kumiko

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Hide glue is one of my favorite furniture glues but I often hear people remark that it would be fun to try hot hide glue, but the cost of buying a glue pot was prohibitive
The plans for the jigs are in the related article on the bottom right. He was using pine for the kumiko in this video.
Very nice, Mike, Ben. I agree with kevin0611, really happy with the improvements to the content and site. Nicely done!
Thanks Mike this was very pleasant to watch enjoyed it.
Mike, did you build the jigs/fixtures used to cut each piece? If so, plans would be great to see. If not, where can it be purchased? Also what species of wood were you working with?
What kind of chisel does he use?
Really happy with the new website and quality of the video content as of late. I used to feel it was not reflective of the quality of the magazine...but not anymore. You guys are hitting it out of the park. This kumiko video was just lovely.
Take a quiet moment... and then ruin it with guitar. Would much prefer to listen to the sounds of the tools.
Absolutely beautiful!
There's more info in the related article.
Are these components glued in any way?
Absolutely love this video! I've followed on Instagram and love what you do! I've got a good idea on how you are doing kumiko and there's something totally peaceful about what you are doing. Completely in the spirit of woodworking. Thank you!