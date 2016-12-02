 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Pick the Perfect Hinges for Your Boxes

The right choice will help you design and build better boxes

By Doug Stowe #259–Jan/Feb 2017 Issue
Article Image
Designing a box? Make sure to choose the hinges before you start building. Boxmaker Doug Stowe lays out the criteria to consider when deciding which hinge is right: appearance, size, weight, and ease of installation. This overview lists the strengths and weaknesses of each hinge type—surface-mount hinges, butt hinges, side-rail hinges, quadrant hinges, barbed hinges, and barrel hinges—so you can make an informed choice.

You must be a member to access this story.

Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. BigDoggie December 23rd

    What's the big secret to opening the online videos you mention throughout your magazine??? I'm a paid up member and I get exactly nothing. packrat29@consolidated.net

  2. User avater BenStrano December 20th

    The video is still in production. We had a snafu that I will show in the video. It required a reworking of the jig and a new blade. Sorry for the delay.

  3. LTA4155 December 19th

    How do I access the online-extra video for box hinges? I'm signed on as a member.

    Thanks.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

gowdy

Duncan Gowdy's Illustrative Carving

Part furniture maker, part illustrator, Duncan Gowdy's carvings are a signature that makes his work unique

Featured Projects & Plans

011257058_japanese-toolbox

Hand-Built Home for Hand Tools

Cut nails and a clever lid clinch a traditional Japanese toolbox

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hardware

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2016 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial