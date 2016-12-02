Pick the Perfect Hinges for Your Boxes

Sign in or become a member to access this story

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Designing a box? Make sure to choose the hinges before you start building. Boxmaker Doug Stowe lays out the criteria to consider when deciding which hinge is right: appearance, size, weight, and ease of installation. This overview lists the strengths and weaknesses of each hinge type—surface-mount hinges, butt hinges, side-rail hinges, quadrant hinges, barbed hinges, and barrel hinges—so you can make an informed choice.