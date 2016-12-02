MaxiCut Forstner bits by Colt

AT FIRST GLANCE, THE COLT MAXICUT Forstner bits might appear to be no different from typical Forstner bits, but on closer inspection there are some unique features that make them stand out. The bits cut cleanly and aggressively. You can sustain a very high feed rate and cut a deep hole in a single stroke because there’s no need to raise the bit to clear chips.

Notches machined into the cutting lip break the shavings into thin ribbons rather than the typical flat curly-fries that fill the hole and make it necessary to raise the bit repeatedly. Then there is the bit’s rim. Instead of a continuous rim, it has relieved sides, leaving a scoring spur that makes a very clean cut. With a minimal rim, drag and heat are greatly reduced. The one slight drawback is that overlapping holes and angle boring are a bit more difficult without the continuous rim, which helps stabilize the bit when you begin cutting.

Finally, the bit’s shank has been machined to form three slight lobes that effectively lock the bit into a drill chuck and eliminate any shank-scoring slippage. The bits also lock into the bit extensions ($19–$27) with a simple twist—no Allen screws to deal with. It worked well, and there was almost no runout.

-Roland Johnson

