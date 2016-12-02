 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Free Woodworking Plans

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

By Michael Pekovich #259–Jan/Feb 2017 Issue
Article Image

Joinery takes center stage in this cabinet-on-stand. The base and case are made with contrasting woods, but the straight grain of the riftsawn stock unifies the two. An apron and rail on each side of the case make for a strong, light-looking base. A wide upper front apron paired with a narrow lower rail accomplishes the same objective. The base is joined with through-mortise-and-tenons, lightened with tapers and curves. Latticework on the front door dresses up the dovetailed cabinet on top.

View PDF
Get the Full-Size Plan

Printed and digital plans and a cutlist for this project are available in the Fine Woodworking store.

Buy The Plan
  1. RobSchneider February 10th

    Liked your post a lot.

  2. User avater BenStrano January 2nd

    The link to the plan is directly above this comment box.



  3. RobertPrevost January 2nd

    Robert Prevost January 2nd 2017
    I am experiencing the same problem as dcdarcy, I want to obtain
    a printed full size plan as stated in the revue; I will cal back after
    Tuesday when you comeback from this holiday.
    Thank you.

  4. hotdogman December 27th

    I am currently working on this project in order to improve my technique when it comes to through tenons and getting a very neat show face where the tenon emerges. Improvement yes, a challenge yes. A wonderful skill building project and really nice design, thanks Mike. If you have one, the mortising machine works very well with a sharpened and squared chisel to get nice square mortises and clean cuts on the face. What I would add is: start the mortising from the face side (the show side) of each mortise and also final fit the tenon inserting it into the face side to get a really nice tight fit. I cut the mortise to the inside of my mark line on the face and to the outside of the mark line on the butt side of the mortise. That allowed me to get a really great fit and avoid binding when assembling the joint. A couple of thousandths larger on the back side makes a difference when fitting the through tenons. All of the final fitting was done from the face side. Also be mindful to off-set the mortise in leg where the cross member joins the front and back of the stand. Move the mortise 1/8" off center to the interior of the leg. Since the leg is tapered it is possible to get too close to the face side of the cross member that joins the front and back of the stand. This is especially so if the mortise in center cut in the leg before it is tapered. The magazine text for this project does not mention to off-set the mortise to the inside. The diagram does show the mortise centered on a tapered leg but since this is not mentioned in the text it is easy to miss. Don't ask me how I know that. Just a heads up.

  5. user-5413326 December 15th

    same issue. can't find the plan for this project.

  6. dcdarcy December 14th

    There doesn't appear to be a finewoodworking.com/PlanStore - I am considering building this and would like the expanded plans - but seem to be in a continual loop of logging in etc. This is just bad.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

