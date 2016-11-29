 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 8 – Securing your work

Mike shows you the features he looks for in his workbenches and reviews some work holding accessories that help him get the most out of his planes

By Michael Pekovich Nov 29, 2016

About This Video Workshop

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes. Mike will explain: ▪ How to read the grain of wood ▪ How to respond to what the grain is telling you ▪ Why blade angle matters ▪ How to avoid tearout You’ll see that a basic… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. JValois October 10th

    Nice series. A lot to learn from a great teacher!

  2. user-4535091 December 3rd

    Great series!
    Very good explanations!
    Greetings from Germany

  3. User avater Geneaux December 3rd

    Mike,

    Which shooting board(s) do you prefer? Is it the one used here in episode 8, or the 2 you built in your Go-To Work Holding Jigs YouTube video?

    Great series. Thanks for the info!

    Gene

