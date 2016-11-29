Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 8 – Securing your work
Mike shows you the features he looks for in his workbenches and reviews some work holding accessories that help him get the most out of his planes
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 2 – Understanding grain, tearout, and blade angle
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 3 – Handplane Sharpening
October 11, 2016
-
Ep 4 – The Block Plane
October 18, 2016
-
Ep 5.1 – The shoulder plane and the smoothing plane
October 25, 2016
-
Ep 5.2 – The Jack Plane
November 1, 2016
-
Ep 6 – Special purpose planes
November 8, 2016
-
Ep 7 – The card scraper
November 15, 2016
-
Ep 8 – Securing your work
November 29, 2016
-
Ep 9 – Real World Application: A Small Table
December 6, 2016
-
Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth
December 13, 2016
Nice series. A lot to learn from a great teacher!
Great series!
Very good explanations!
Greetings from Germany
Mike,
Which shooting board(s) do you prefer? Is it the one used here in episode 8, or the 2 you built in your Go-To Work Holding Jigs YouTube video?
Great series. Thanks for the info!
Gene