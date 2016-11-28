 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Easy-to-make plywood drawers and trays

I needed a dozen small trays to hold hardware. I wanted them strong, but quick and easy to make

#259–Jan/Feb 2017 Issue
I needed a dozen small trays to hold hardware. I wanted them strong, but quick and easy to make. Then I remembered a technique Roy Underhill used on The Woodwright’s Shop years ago. He cut V-shaped grooves in a wood panel by hand, just short of breaking through the opposite side, and folded up the edges of the panel to form a box. I used a router fitted with a V-groove bit and traded the solid wood for plywood.

To size the initial panel, start with the length and width of the finished tray and add the height of the sides to all four edges. Then put the V-groove bit in the router and set the fence so that the distance to the point of the bit is the height of the box sides. Simply run all four panel edges against the fence. Do the first box in multiple passes, creeping up to the perfect depth of cut for easy folding without breaking. You can make multiple boxes with the same setup, as long as you use plywood from the same panel.

Use a sharp knife to remove the squares at the corners. Then spread glue in the grooves and fold the sides up to meet each other. I use blue tape to hold the sides together while I put a band clamp around them and tighten it. To avoid getting breakage at the folds, cover the back of the V-grooves with blue tape before folding them.

—JOHN BURKE, Northfield, N.J.

Article Comments

  1. user-6619397 March 6th

    I have made some boxes with the v groove bit and it works very well in 1/2 plywood.
    So I wanted some made out of something thinner and with the same bit it will also do 1/4 plywood.
    Jeff

  2. User avater BenStrano January 9th

    This is the bit we used in the video:

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00004T7E5/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o04_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

  3. User avater BenStrano January 9th

    For 3/4" stock you're going to need a bit that is 1—1/2" wide. Good luck finding that monster!

  4. user-6638475 January 8th

    FOUND IT! Freud 20-116. Carbide length is 1", so this should do 1/2" ply easily. Here's the link: http://www.freudtools.com/products/product/20-116 I'll let y'all know how it goes.

  5. user-6638475 January 8th

    Marco Levy: I bought the same one yesterday and it didn't work on 1/2" nominal ply. According to the package, The 45 degree portion is supposed to be 1/2" deep before the straight sides of the bit begin. NOT true. Still looking for the bit used in this tip. Someone help, please.

  6. MarcoLevy January 7th

    I used a freud #20108 that NOT did provide proper 45 degree angles using 3/4 or 1/2 wood. Although the concept works, my router bit just did not have the proper wide angle. Thus, I'm in the market for a wide angle 45 bit that can have the depth to penetrate 3/4 stock

  7. user-6638475 January 6th

    The bits that I have are too shallow and leave a non-45 degree edge on part of the wood. What bit did y'all use? Thanks!

  8. User avater BenStrano December 16th

    The video is finally live. I take complete and utter blame for it folks.



    http://www.finewoodworking.com/2016/12/16/easy-plywood-box-tray

  9. user-3367459 December 16th

    Murray December 16
    As mentioned above I am looking for the video promised in the magazine under "online extra" page 14

  10. User avater ecruschsr December 15th

    So like where is this bit coming from, the moon?
    Let's see this tip.
    Thanks
    Eric

  11. User avater BenStrano December 7th

    We're still working on it actually. We had a snafu ordering the bit.

  12. joefarmer December 6th

    Note in magazine promises "On line Extra". Watch editor Tom Mckenna bring this Workshop Tip to life in a video. Where is the video...? post a link please.

  13. Greg_ December 5th

    That is a neat idea. I only wish I read this 2 weeks ago when I started on a dozen trays I am building for my wife who is giving them as gifts.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

