STL 125: Don’t eat the shellac

Mike’s masterful moment on (web) TV. Plus, the guys talk about nontoxic finishes and reveal their all-time favorite techniques and FWW articles of all time ... for this week.

Nov 25, 2016

All Time Favorite Articles of All Time:

Matt’s – Christian Becksvoort – The Classic Shaker Style

Mike’s – Michael Fortune – 7 Secrets of Steam Bending

Tom’s – Matt Kenney – A Small Sturdy Workbench

Other articles discussed in this episode:

Matt Kenney and Mike Pekovich – Shaker Workbench

Kelly Dunton – Outfeed Table Doubles as a Workbench

Tom’s ATFTofAT – Workshop Tips

Tom McKenna
Editor

Mike Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking's biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!

Article Comments

  1. Ralph Kolva February 5th

    Just listened to the podcast, I know a bit late, and had a question about Matt's and Mike's comment about breadboard ends at about the 51:30 minute mark. The comment was about how breadboard ends do not help to keep a table top flat but merely cover the end grain. To me this seems counter to what I have always heard and read, even in Fine Woodworking (Christian Becksvoort, at least 2 articles (March/April 2006), among others). Can you explain why they do not keep a table top flat?

  2. treestelltime November 27th

    Vermont Natural Coatings' PolyWhey is a great non-toxic finish which uses whey as a binder. Great for light colored woods, similar to Polyacrylic.

  3. user-3118411 November 27th

    Hi guys, another great pod cast thanks for taking the time to produce these..

  4. Periodcraftsmen November 25th

    Great podcast Gents! I laughed a ton.

  5. Periodcraftsmen November 25th

    Matt you made me laugh out loud with that amazing Shaker accent.

  6. Periodcraftsmen November 25th

    Where can I buy a donkey brush?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

