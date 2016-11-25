STL 125: Don’t eat the shellac
Mike’s masterful moment on (web) TV. Plus, the guys talk about nontoxic finishes and reveal their all-time favorite techniques and FWW articles of all time ... for this week.
All Time Favorite Articles of All Time:
Matt’s – Christian Becksvoort – The Classic Shaker Style
Mike’s – Michael Fortune – 7 Secrets of Steam Bending
Tom’s – Matt Kenney – A Small Sturdy Workbench
Other articles discussed in this episode:
Matt Kenney and Mike Pekovich – Shaker Workbench
Kelly Dunton – Outfeed Table Doubles as a Workbench
Tom’s ATFTofAT – Workshop Tips
Tom McKenna
Mike Pekovich
Matt Kenney
Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking's biweekly podcast.
Just listened to the podcast, I know a bit late, and had a question about Matt's and Mike's comment about breadboard ends at about the 51:30 minute mark. The comment was about how breadboard ends do not help to keep a table top flat but merely cover the end grain. To me this seems counter to what I have always heard and read, even in Fine Woodworking (Christian Becksvoort, at least 2 articles (March/April 2006), among others). Can you explain why they do not keep a table top flat?
Vermont Natural Coatings' PolyWhey is a great non-toxic finish which uses whey as a binder. Great for light colored woods, similar to Polyacrylic.
Hi guys, another great pod cast thanks for taking the time to produce these..
Great podcast Gents! I laughed a ton.
Matt you made me laugh out loud with that amazing Shaker accent.
Where can I buy a donkey brush?