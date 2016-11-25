STL 125: Don’t eat the shellac

All Time Favorite Articles of All Time:

Matt’s – Christian Becksvoort – The Classic Shaker Style

Mike’s – Michael Fortune – 7 Secrets of Steam Bending

Tom’s – Matt Kenney – A Small Sturdy Workbench

Other articles discussed in this episode:

Matt Kenney and Mike Pekovich – Shaker Workbench

Kelly Dunton – Outfeed Table Doubles as a Workbench

Tom’s ATFTofAT – Workshop Tips

Tom McKenna

Editor Mike Pekovich

Executive Art Director Matt Kenney

Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.