Ep 6 – Special purpose planes
The bevel up smoother and spokeshave are two tools you'll want to make room for in your tool cabinet. Mike Pekovich shows you why.
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 2 – Understanding grain, tearout, and blade angle
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 3 – Handplane Sharpening
October 11, 2016
-
Ep 4 – The Block Plane
October 18, 2016
-
Ep 5.1 – The shoulder plane and the smoothing plane
October 25, 2016
-
Ep 5.2 – The Jack Plane
November 1, 2016
-
Ep 6 – Special purpose planes
November 8, 2016
-
Ep 7 – The card scraper
November 15, 2016
-
Ep 8 – Securing your work
November 29, 2016
-
Ep 9 – Real World Application: A Small Table
December 6, 2016
-
Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth
December 13, 2016
Great show Mike! Thank you, I learned alot1