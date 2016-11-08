 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 6 – Special purpose planes

The bevel up smoother and spokeshave are two tools you'll want to make room for in your tool cabinet. Mike Pekovich shows you why.

By Michael Pekovich Nov 08, 2016

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes. Mike will explain: ▪ How to read the grain of wood ▪ How to respond to what the grain is telling you ▪ Why blade angle matters ▪ How to avoid tearout You’ll see that a basic… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. blockwoodhead May 18th

    Great show Mike! Thank you, I learned alot1

