Tool chest with surprise storage

Sign in or become a member to access this story

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

This wall-mounted tool chest has space for every conceivable hand tool. Four layers of storage, to be exact: in the deep main doors, on a pair of shallow inner doors, on the back board of the cabinet, and in a shallow, removable tray that sits behind the inner doors and in front of the back board. To keep access quick and straightforward, the tray slides side-to-side in dovetailed tracks.