Tool chest with surprise storage

By C. Daniel Smith #258–Tools & Shops 2017 Issue
This wall-mounted tool chest has space for every conceivable hand tool. Four layers of storage, to be exact: in the deep main doors, on a pair of shallow inner doors, on the back board of the cabinet, and in a shallow, removable tray that sits behind the inner doors and in front of the back board. To keep access quick and straightforward, the tray slides side-to-side in dovetailed tracks.

Article Comments

  1. user-6773192 February 24th

    ya! plans mang!

  2. mactk74 January 25th

    As one surgeon to another, I admire your craftsmanship and fully expect that your work in the OR is no less exceptional.

  3. user-6238942 January 9th

    Plans would be nice

  4. Gezdog December 30th

    Daniel, I congratulate you on a stunning evocation of the Studley tool chest we all aspire to, re-imagined for the 21st century. Brothers...never mind plans, the thing is to make your own, just to suit your own space and requirements.Daniel, I'm guessing your work in the OR is just as spectacular. Kudos, & Happy Holidays!

  5. user-6265731 December 26th

    plans, plans, plans. the beauty og the design and functionality are stunning. this is a great inspiration for newer members to learn the craft so that we can create this level of excellence. i realize that this is intimidating for a beginner, but a good challenge for an intermediate.

  6. user-6594532 December 21st

    Nice, saw first on dream shop U tube, expected to see plans available here

  7. User avater gocats November 30th

    I aspire to reach your level of craftsmanship, but also your vision as it applies to design. Stunning!!
    I too, would welcome the opportunity to purchase plans.

  8. user-6535285 November 27th

    Beautiful tool cabinet! Would like the plans plany plans....please.

  9. User avater PBR_Streetgang November 23rd

    Yep, Nice project. I too was hoping for plans...

  10. User avater BenStrano November 23rd

    No plans. Just what's in the article.

  11. Nalij November 22nd

    Second on the plans. As soon as I saw it in the magazine I wanted to make it a project.

  12. user-5946088 November 21st

    Great cabinet! Any plans available?

  13. cdanielsmith November 15th

    Thanks for the comment. It was a fun project to build.

    -Dan

  14. User avater codyfurnishings November 5th

    Daniel, this is a cleverly designed tool cabinet. I enjoyed your departure from the usual methods of tool holding.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

