Get a grip on your work

Simple, quick, and effective, a holdfast is simply a steel rod with a bend in it and a flattened pad at one end that is used to hold work on the bench. All you need is a perfectly located hole in your benchtop. Drop the holdfast into the hole with the workpiece under its arm. Whack the holdfast from above to lock it in place and secure the work. Time to remove it? Knock it on the stem and it comes loose. It’s that easy.