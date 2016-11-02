Get a grip on your work

 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
For benchtop clamping, nothing beats the holdfast

By John Parkinson Nov 02, 2016
Simple, quick, and effective, a holdfast is simply a steel rod with a bend in it and a flattened pad at one end that is used to hold work on the bench. All you need is a perfectly located hole in your benchtop. Drop the holdfast into the hole with the workpiece under its arm. Whack the holdfast from above to lock it in place and secure the work. Time to remove it? Knock it on the stem and it comes loose. It’s that easy.

Article Comments

  1. user-6603104 December 23rd

    I have a pair of the Grammercy holdfasts and can't imagine working on my bench without them. With a 3" thick top and 5" aprons, clamping to the bench top would be miserable with any other system. The holdfasts are VERY quick to use and the odd time one is really wedged in place, a whack from the underside of the bench frees it quickly. They also work great on the front of the bench as mentioned in the article.

  2. User avater XXEERR November 21st

    Don't waist your money on any of these except the ones from tools for writing for working wood - they work the best and are the cheapest! Been using them for years.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

STL 127: Smooth moves and workbench woes

Ben fills in for Tom and the guys talk about milling lumber, what they love and loathe about their workbenches, what to do with reclaimed lumber, and which block plane Willie HG should buy

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

