Get a grip on your work

Simple, quick, and effective, a holdfast is simply a steel rod with a bend in it and a flattened pad at one end that is used to hold work on the bench. All you need is a perfectly located hole in your benchtop. Drop the holdfast into the hole with the workpiece under its arm. Whack the holdfast from above to lock it in place and secure the work. Time to remove it? Knock it on the stem and it comes loose. It’s that easy.
I have a pair of the Grammercy holdfasts and can't imagine working on my bench without them. With a 3" thick top and 5" aprons, clamping to the bench top would be miserable with any other system. The holdfasts are VERY quick to use and the odd time one is really wedged in place, a whack from the underside of the bench frees it quickly. They also work great on the front of the bench as mentioned in the article.
Don't waist your money on any of these except the ones from tools for writing for working wood - they work the best and are the cheapest! Been using them for years.
