How-To

6 Essential Bench Jigs

Planing stops and saw hooks add speed and accuracy to your handwork

By Michael Pekovich #258–Tools & Shops 2017 Issue
Article Image

One of the secrets to hand-tool success is keeping the workpiece from moving as you work on it. While clamping a piece in a vise or to the benchtop can work, often it’s overkill. Not only that, but clamping and unclamping adds a lot of time to the process. A better method is to use a planing stop or saw hook, which take advantage of the cutting force of the tool to keep the workpiece in place.

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano May 15th

    Seems to be working now. Maybe it was a server hiccup.

  2. cajohnson42 May 12th

    This looks like a very useful article, but the link to the pdf seems to be broken. Could someone please look into that. Thanks!

  3. user-6154272 January 26th

    Thanks for the reply, Ben.

  4. User avater BenStrano January 16th

    I questioned the same thing until the other week when I had a part with an angle at the end and I was glad I could change the angle of the stop to match. Realistically though, they take two minutes to make, make an extra and see which one you use more often!

  5. user-6154272 January 13th

    For the t-stop, what are the benefits of using a screw rather than a fixed joint to connect the 2 pieces of wood? Are there situations where you don't use thus set to 90 degrees?

  6. User avater BenStrano December 9th

    Hey!

  7. Michael_Sinclair December 8th

    Great job Mike! Great video and article. You seem to be among the last of a great group of men who once dominated the scene at Fine Woodworking. Hang in there! Stay the course!

  8. SMMUNCER November 13th

    Mike - great fixtures! Have several of them in my shop. Will be building the rest later today to solve challenges described. Thanks , Stuart

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

