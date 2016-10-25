 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 5.1 – The shoulder plane and the smoothing plane

Mike shows you how to set up and use two of his most used planes

By Michael Pekovich Oct 25, 2016

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes. Mike will explain: ▪ How to read the grain of wood ▪ How to respond to what the grain is telling you ▪ Why blade angle matters ▪ How to avoid tearout You’ll see that a basic… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Propsman March 5th

    Thanks to the team at Fine Woodworking for this excellent series on handplanes. Ironically, much of the information presented was not new to me, but rather a review of principles and techniques I have already learned. Where did I learn them? Mainly through articles and videos from Fine Woodworking. Kudos to the FW team for putting all this information and education together in a polished, entertaining series of videos. Please keep them coming.

  2. bwood November 1st

    Mike, Great series! Can you demonstrate how to adjust the frog on the #4?

  3. User avater BenStrano October 31st

    I'm not sure what you mean when you say "application". The video is playing fine for me. Maybe it was a temporary server error.

  4. The Wall October 30th

    Mike, thank you for an excellent review of the various planes. I really appreciate your "a matter of fact approach". I've been watching you for years and have not submitted a comment. You deserve more.

  5. User avater Gerry4 October 29th

    Thank you Mike for a great, informative series. I've learned a lot of nuances and new stuff, even though I've been using hand planes for a while.

  6. jaartee October 29th

    The video will not play. What is the application, please?

  7. lkrenkel October 26th

    Terrific series, Mike! Really helpful. Looking forward to the next installment. Keep up the great work, and thank you.

