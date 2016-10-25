Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 5.1 – The shoulder plane and the smoothing plane
Mike shows you how to set up and use two of his most used planes
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 2 – Understanding grain, tearout, and blade angle
October 4, 2016
-
Ep 3 – Handplane Sharpening
October 11, 2016
-
Ep 4 – The Block Plane
October 18, 2016
-
-
Ep 5.2 – The Jack Plane
November 1, 2016
-
Ep 6 – Special purpose planes
November 8, 2016
-
Ep 7 – The card scraper
November 15, 2016
-
Ep 8 – Securing your work
November 29, 2016
-
Ep 9 – Real World Application: A Small Table
December 6, 2016
-
Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth
December 13, 2016
Thanks to the team at Fine Woodworking for this excellent series on handplanes. Ironically, much of the information presented was not new to me, but rather a review of principles and techniques I have already learned. Where did I learn them? Mainly through articles and videos from Fine Woodworking. Kudos to the FW team for putting all this information and education together in a polished, entertaining series of videos. Please keep them coming.
Mike, Great series! Can you demonstrate how to adjust the frog on the #4?
I'm not sure what you mean when you say "application". The video is playing fine for me. Maybe it was a temporary server error.
Mike, thank you for an excellent review of the various planes. I really appreciate your "a matter of fact approach". I've been watching you for years and have not submitted a comment. You deserve more.
Thank you Mike for a great, informative series. I've learned a lot of nuances and new stuff, even though I've been using hand planes for a while.
The video will not play. What is the application, please?
Terrific series, Mike! Really helpful. Looking forward to the next installment. Keep up the great work, and thank you.