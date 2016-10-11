Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 3 – Handplane Sharpening
You'll never get a handplane to perform the way you want it to until you get the blade truly sharp.
Videos in the Series
Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro
October 4, 2016
Ep 2 – Understanding grain, tearout, and blade angle
October 4, 2016
Ep 4 – The Block Plane
October 18, 2016
Ep 5.1 – The shoulder plane and the smoothing plane
October 25, 2016
Ep 5.2 – The Jack Plane
November 1, 2016
Ep 6 – Special purpose planes
November 8, 2016
Ep 7 – The card scraper
November 15, 2016
Ep 8 – Securing your work
November 29, 2016
Ep 9 – Real World Application: A Small Table
December 6, 2016
Ep 10 – Flat and Glass Smooth
December 13, 2016
Wow, just found this series - very good explanations. The one on grain was terrific. Seeing the examples of grain direction made much more sense than the stuff I have read.
Never Mind... I watched this a few days ago and have been around the world and back regarding sharpening research. I rewatched just now and see he's using a diamond plate, rather than the norton flattening stone, so I guess that confirms my thought to go with norton stones and a diamond plate. sorry for the confusion. Great video series, by the way!
Hi, I'm new to this stuff and the stones will be a major investment for me. I'm torn between the nortons described here and the Shaptons recommended by Bob Van Dyke in the June 2016 issue. I don't have an issue with the Norton sharpening stones as much as I do with the Norton flattening stone you're using here, in comparison to the DMT lapping plate Van Dyke uses. The Norton flattening stone will itself eventually require flattening by something like the DMT, which leads me to believe maybe using the Norton sharpening stones, along with a DMT lapping plate might be the way to go. Perhaps one day, when the Nortons wear out, I might upgrade to the shaptons. Any thoughts?
Mike, just curious why you don't use diamond plate stones? Wouldn’t that pretty much mitigate the deformation of the stones surface keeping it flat?
Best video I've seen on sharpening. Thanks!
Thanks for another great video.
This Neanderthal woodworker would appreciate your guesstimate at how much pressure your using. Hard to tell if your knuckles are changing color.
Great video Mike but I have a question. All my planes are bevel up. When you spoke about "flattening" the back of smooth planes with the ruler trick you indicated it would not work for chisels because they are used bevel up and the back needs to be dead level as it is a reference surface where that's not the case with bevel down planes. Would you use the ruler trick for bevel up planes?
Thanks Mike. I forget the little things sometimes, your videos always bring them back.
I recently took a class with Mike at the Connecticut Valley School of Woodworking, both Mike and the school were worth every penny! Mike is a top-notch instructor and the CVSW is an outstanding establishment that executes it's instruction with a top level of quality equipment and a learning style for woodworkers at every level. Mike really brings your quality of work to a whole new understanding. I will return! I am a better woodworking after just one class thanks to Mike and the CVSW.
Mike,
Well done, as usual.
Note that Charlesworth originally described the "ruler trick" with a grinding motion that passed off and back on the edge of the stone. I suspect the reason for that was the curved bevel. If you imagine the curved bevel sitting on flat stone angled up by the ruler then only the center of the curve is being sharpened. However in moving off and on the stone then the edges make contact and are sharpened as well. So, a few more angels to fit on this pin. ;-)
Nice. For far too long I've tried to polish way too much of the blade instead of the leading edge wasting much too much time.
Nice job, Mike. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video is almost like being there. love the whole series on planes.
Jay