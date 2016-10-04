Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes.
Videos in the Series
-
October 4, 2016
-
October 4, 2016
It's essential to understand tearout in order to prevent it
-
October 11, 2016
You'll never get a handplane to perform the way you want it to until you get the blade truly sharp.
-
October 18, 2016
Whether for edge treatments or end grain, the block plane will be one of your most used handplanes
-
October 25, 2016
Mike shows you how to set up and use two of his most used planes
-
November 1, 2016
The last to fill out Mike's essential plane kit is the jack plane. With its longer sole, it's perfect for flattening stock quickly. You'll find yourself reaching for it often.
-
November 8, 2016
The bevel up smoother and spokeshave are two tools you'll want to make room for in your tool cabinet. Mike Pekovich shows you why.
-
November 15, 2016
The card scraper is your the first tool to grab to clean up any plane tracks or minor tear out left behind by your planes
-
November 29, 2016
Mike shows you the features he looks for in his workbenches and reviews some work holding accessories that help him get the most out of his planes
-
December 6, 2016
In this video Mike shows you how to put together everything he's shown you about handplanes and use them in a real world scenario
-
December 13, 2016
In the conclusion to this video workshop, Mike adds a delicate chamfer and gets the tabletop ready for finish
Working on my end. Might have just been a glitch.
Any reason why I cannot see the video?
Excellent intro to planes. Mike's videos are always a pleasure to watch and they always hit the learning target(s) squarely where they need to so that the lesson points are driven home. Thanks for a great video.