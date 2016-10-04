 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro

By Michael Pekovich Oct 04, 2016

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes.

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes. Mike will explain: ▪ How to read the grain of wood ▪ How to respond to what the grain is telling you ▪ Why blade angle matters ▪ How to avoid tearout You’ll see that a basic… More about this Video Workshop

  1. Whitemon October 8th

    IIII WWWWW .

  2. User avater BenStrano October 19th

    Working on my end. Might have just been a glitch.

  3. SanTang October 18th

    Any reason why I cannot see the video?

  4. User avater jverreault October 18th

    Excellent intro to planes. Mike's videos are always a pleasure to watch and they always hit the learning target(s) squarely where they need to so that the lesson points are driven home. Thanks for a great video.

