Ep 1 – Fundamentals of Handplanes: Intro

Dovetail Saws: The Cream of the Crop Great dovetail saws are easier to find these days than they used to be, but sometimes that makes a buyer’s choice harder. We pick seven of the best and explain what sets them apart, from ease of start to tracking, ergonomics, and speed.

How to make your own chisel for delicate detail work Even the smallest chisel you can buy is sometimes too big for inlay and stringing, so make your own, using jeweler’s files for the blades.

Handwork: Make a coopering plane Clark Kellogg shows how he made his version, which is based on James Krenov’s classic bench plane design