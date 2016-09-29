 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Strategies for Squeeze-out

Expert tips and tricks for cleaning up glue

By Tim Rousseau #257–Nov/Dec 2016 Issue
Article Image
Squeeze-out is inevitable. And if your philosophy, like Tim Rousseau’s, is to err on the side of too much glue rather than too little, you’ll need a variety of approaches to deal with it. Here, he offers his tips and tricks for managing squeeze-out, whether it happens on panels, mortise-and-tenon joints, inside the corners of cases, or in and around dovetail joints.

You must be a member to access this story.

Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. bob_barnett March 6th

    I use epoxy for most of my glue ups. Ok it is messy, you have to wear gloves and it destroys your clothes if you get it on them and you always do. It also takes several hours set. The reason I use it is because there are no issues with finishing. You get a little extra on something just wipe it off with a paper towel. Ok you have a big smear showing on the money side of the piece. Who cares when you add your finish, I mostly use a tung oil, it just disappears.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

vw-6-wp

Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes

In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.

Featured Projects & Plans

011260030

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Clamping And Gluing

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial