Sign in or become a member to access this story
Strategies for Squeeze-out
Expert tips and tricks for cleaning up glue
You must be a member to access this story.
Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!Start Your Free Trial Now
Already a member? Log In
I use epoxy for most of my glue ups. Ok it is messy, you have to wear gloves and it destroys your clothes if you get it on them and you always do. It also takes several hours set. The reason I use it is because there are no issues with finishing. You get a little extra on something just wipe it off with a paper towel. Ok you have a big smear showing on the money side of the piece. Who cares when you add your finish, I mostly use a tung oil, it just disappears.