Spring clamp helps with bandsaw blade changes
I really like my 75-year-old bandsaw, but changing the blade is another matter. I used to hang it on the top wheel only to have it fall off every time I began to work it into position between the blade guides and over the bottom wheel. Then I realized that a large spring clamp could be a third hand. It holds the blade in place on the top wheel and makes the rest of the job a cinch. —DON MESSMER, Blairstown, N.J.
I thought this was a great idea when I tried it, however when you attach a spring clamp to the wheel it throws off the balance it tries to swing down to the bottom. So I had to use a wedge to keep it from turning. As a result, I discovered that the wedge also keeps the blade on the wheel while freezing the wheel from turning.
D'oh that's such a good idea. Why didn't I think of it before... thank you for sharing.
Great idea. Thank
Great idea. Wish I would have seen this last week when I was installing a blade on my band saw.