Spring clamp helps with bandsaw blade changes

I really like my 75-year-old bandsaw, but changing the blade is another matter. I used to hang it on the top wheel only to have it fall off every time I began to work it into position between the blade guides and over the bottom wheel. Then I realized that a large spring clamp could be a third hand. It holds the blade in place on the top wheel and makes the rest of the job a cinch. —DON MESSMER, Blairstown, N.J.