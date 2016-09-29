Scribe your tablesaw’s throat plate for quicker crosscuts

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

When crosscutting with the miter gauge, you have to turn off the saw and let the blade come to a full stop in order to accurately align it with a layout mark on the workpiece. But two simple scribe marks on the tablesaw’s throat plate let you line up a mark perfectly without hitting the off button. To scribe the lines, unplug the saw and raise the blade. Then place a ruler or straightedge along one side of the blade, with the ruler touching the teeth at the front and back. Use a scribe or awl to scratch a line along the ruler onto the throat plate. Do the same on the other side of the blade, and you’ll be able to align workpieces with confidence while the blade is still spinning. —CHRISTIAN BECKSVOORT, New Gloucester, Maine