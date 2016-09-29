 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Fabricating frost

By Jonathan Binzen #257 - Nov/Dec 2016 Issue
Article Image
David Lamb produces marquetry patterned after a winter frost. See how he chooses the wood, cuts it into billets, and then slices it into veneer. Then he uses a pattern to form his intricate designs.

You must be a member to access this story.

Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-4023542 February 2nd

    Beautiful! Page 2 of this Pdf is not displaying. Thx for your help.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

help-wanted

Build a career at Fine Woodworking

Are you passionate about woodworking and media? Well, we're looking for help

Featured Projects & Plans

011259034

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Inlay And Veneering

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial