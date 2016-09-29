Fabricating frost

Sign in or become a member to access this story

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

David Lamb produces marquetry patterned after a winter frost. See how he chooses the wood, cuts it into billets, and then slices it into veneer. Then he uses a pattern to form his intricate designs.