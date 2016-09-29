 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Epoxy makes tearout disappear

#257 - Nov/Dec 2016 Issue

When applying finish to a tabletop recently, I discovered a couple of areas of severe tearout I had missed. To remove it with a card scraper or sandpaper would have left an obvious valley in the finished top, so I came up with a simple alternative. I filled the small voids with epoxy (I use QuickCure 5 Epoxy from LeeValley.com) and then leveled the areas with a sharp chisel and a card scraper. A bit of light sanding and a new coat of finish makes the tearout disappear. My method has worked under simple oil finishes as well as oil-varnish blends.

—CHARLES MAK, Calgar y, Alta., Canada

Article Comments

  1. fhsnowman February 4th

    I recently used this technique to repair grain separation and tearout on some pine doors. I used a disposable flux brush to "paint" epoxy into the area, clamped on a block coated with clear packing tape to force the grain to lay flat, then sanded the area to remove the excess epoxy. The flaws practically disappeared!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

