STL 119: Favorite tools from IWF 2016

By Fine Woodworking Editors Sep 02, 2016
STL 119: Favorite tools from IWF 2016

IWF: What happened Atlanta did not stay in Atlanta. How to fix a wax headache, and the best approach to angling a mortise for a wedged tenon. Plus all-time favorite articles, and a shocking revelation as Matt admits that Ben was right!.

All Time Favorite Articles of All Time:

*Matt’s pick is not on the website. I’m working on getting it up -Ben

Lael Gordon – Patterns of Light

Lael Gordon – Masters of the Craft

Michael Cullen – Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes 

In this video David J Marks builds a piece using the lumber from Matt’s All Time Favorite Article.

Tom McKenna

Editor

 Matt Kenney

Special Projects Editor

 Ben Strano

Web Producer

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.And don’t forget to send in your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com.

  1. User avater DanO_22 May 28th

    Can we please get that "Quilted Mahogany" article!
    Question: if I purchase issue #54 will the article be present?

  2. ENE September 9th

    You've got the best blog going on the internet - very entertaining and informative. However, how about a little less of the bad boys acting out in the back of the class room schtick though eh, Ben and Matt? A little joking around is a laugh, but snark too easily comes across as P-A hostility. A little goes a long way.
    I'm mostly interested in hearing informed opinions on lots of woodworking topics. You guys can do that very well. Use our time to better advantage, OK? You all are pros. Act more like it. Thanks.

  3. User avater BenStrano September 6th

    Jim_Cherry: Rude comments don't bother us. I'm pretty serious about comment censorship. I'll only delete things that are really insulting or political... sometimes they're both!

  4. Jim_Cherry September 3rd

    So glad to see that the full screen option is now available consistently for the embedded video here (Thanks, Ben!). Now I might suggest just turning off the comments on the YouTube version itself. Half of them are unproductive and many are often just rude.

  5. user-5045931 September 2nd

    Hi guys:
    I have made the Brian Boggs ladder back chair in a class in his workshop in Asheville,NC.
    He would explain the angles and I would get a brain cramp.
    The result is beautiful and a very proud addition to my collection of things I have made

