STL 119: Favorite tools from IWF 2016
STL 119: Favorite tools from IWF 2016
IWF: What happened Atlanta did not stay in Atlanta. How to fix a wax headache, and the best approach to angling a mortise for a wedged tenon. Plus all-time favorite articles, and a shocking revelation as Matt admits that Ben was right!.
All Time Favorite Articles of All Time:
*Matt’s pick is not on the website. I’m working on getting it up -Ben
Lael Gordon – Patterns of Light
Lael Gordon – Masters of the Craft
Michael Cullen – Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes
In this video David J Marks builds a piece using the lumber from Matt’s All Time Favorite Article.
|Tom McKenna
Editor
|Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor
|Ben Strano
Web Producer
Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.And don’t forget to send in your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com.
Can we please get that "Quilted Mahogany" article!
Question: if I purchase issue #54 will the article be present?
You've got the best blog going on the internet - very entertaining and informative. However, how about a little less of the bad boys acting out in the back of the class room schtick though eh, Ben and Matt? A little joking around is a laugh, but snark too easily comes across as P-A hostility. A little goes a long way.
I'm mostly interested in hearing informed opinions on lots of woodworking topics. You guys can do that very well. Use our time to better advantage, OK? You all are pros. Act more like it. Thanks.
Jim_Cherry: Rude comments don't bother us. I'm pretty serious about comment censorship. I'll only delete things that are really insulting or political... sometimes they're both!
So glad to see that the full screen option is now available consistently for the embedded video here (Thanks, Ben!). Now I might suggest just turning off the comments on the YouTube version itself. Half of them are unproductive and many are often just rude.
Hi guys:
I have made the Brian Boggs ladder back chair in a class in his workshop in Asheville,NC.
He would explain the angles and I would get a brain cramp.
The result is beautiful and a very proud addition to my collection of things I have made