STL 119: Favorite tools from IWF 2016

IWF: What happened Atlanta did not stay in Atlanta. How to fix a wax headache, and the best approach to angling a mortise for a wedged tenon. Plus all-time favorite articles, and a shocking revelation as Matt admits that Ben was right!.

All Time Favorite Articles of All Time:

Lael Gordon – Patterns of Light

Lael Gordon – Masters of the Craft

Michael Cullen – Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes

In this video David J Marks builds a piece using the lumber from Matt’s All Time Favorite Article.

Tom McKenna Editor Matt Kenney Special Projects Editor Ben Strano Web Producer

