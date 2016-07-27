 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

Turn Your Planer into a Jointer

It's simpler than you think.

By Dillon Ryan #256–Sep/Oct 2016 Issue

Produced by Ben Strano, Edited by Jeff Roos, Video by Jeff Roos and Ben Strano

If you have a board that’s too wide for your jointer, you can use a planer sled for flattening. Assistant editor Dillon Ryan shows you how simple it is to do.

Article Comments

  1. User avater usafchief October 7th

    That looks like a lot more trouble than it is worth. Why not just place the board on a flat table and glue sacrificial pieces on each edge that are higher than the height of the high corner of the board to the flat surface. Same method some of us use to eliminate snipe on the ends of the board. In fact, that was the original reason I used this method. Personally, a 12 inch planer is probably the most dangerous tool in a wood shop, and as such, I wouldn't have the guts to use one to flatten a wide board. I have a 60 year old Delta 6" that I use strictly to edge joint material. Rarely do I use it to flatten stock.

  2. fxdp December 29th

    Here's what I don't get: why is the cleat on the sled placed in the back? It would seem to me that the feed rollers would try to push the stock off the sled. It seems to me the cleat should be in the front? Can anyone explain this?

