Straight Talk on Straight Bits
FWW Drawing Board
Something as simple as a straight router bit can get confusing fast. Web producer Ben Strano helps you choose the right router bit for the job.
Something as simple as a straight router bit can get confusing fast. Web producer Ben Strano helps you choose the right router bit for the job.
Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Become a member today
Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.Start Your Free Trial
Subscribe to Fine Woodworking
Save up to 56%Subscribe
The guys are in Vegas and get to chat with skills advocate John Ratzenberger. Rollie Johnson joins and helps answer questions about secondary woods, having logs milled, and grinding on the cheap.
Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!Start Your Free Trial
© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.
Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.Start Your Free Trial
Start your subscription today and save up to 56%Subscribe
Nice video.. good format, quick and to the point with examples.
Very cool video, Ben!
Video is a waste of time
Spiral up cut bits are best for plunge cutting, as in mortising, as the chips are pulled up and out as the router plunges in.
What about bits for plunge cutting? Which of the three work?