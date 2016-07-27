 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Straight Talk on Straight Bits

FWW Drawing Board

By Ben Strano #256–Sep/Oct 2016 Issue

Something as simple as a straight router bit can get confusing fast. Web producer Ben Strano helps you choose the right router bit for the job.

Article Comments

  1. binaryclock July 29th

    Nice video.. good format, quick and to the point with examples.

  2. Tumblewoodworks December 6th

    Very cool video, Ben!

  3. sans November 13th

    Video is a waste of time

  4. User avater syeates November 6th

    Spiral up cut bits are best for plunge cutting, as in mortising, as the chips are pulled up and out as the router plunges in.

  5. joeuhr September 19th

    What about bits for plunge cutting? Which of the three work?

