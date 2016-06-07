 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Episode 8 – Two walled box: Carving and finishing

By Fine Woodworking Editors Jun 07, 2016

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

In this video Workshop, watch as Michael Cullen shows you how to build his bandsawn boxes that are quick to make, requiring no measuring, no joinery, and almost no planning. In this project series, you'll watch as Cullen takes your through all of the steps to make three boxes, a simple four walled box, a textured and painted saddle lidded box, and a textured two-walled box. Michael Cullen Petaluma, California Michael Cullen studied mechanical engineering… More about this Video Workshop

  1. 61A February 10th

    A great series of videos guiding you simply through the steps to create some wonderful boxes. A perfect project for those pieces of wood that are too good to burn and always just too small to be of use in the next furniture project.

  2. JohnJenkins December 3rd

    Great series!

  3. user-5682459 November 30th

    This is a great series of videos and very well explained by Michael Cullen. I had built some large barn doors and had several short off-cuts of the cedar 4x6's. These off-cuts were perfect to build some bandsaw boxes and turned out well, thanks to Michael's directions.

  4. User avater whansen November 25th

    This series was very well done. I have been waiting to make a box out of a plug of live oak, and this has inspired me to get to it.

