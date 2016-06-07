Sign in or become a member to access this story
Episode 8 – Two walled box: Carving and finishing
A great series of videos guiding you simply through the steps to create some wonderful boxes. A perfect project for those pieces of wood that are too good to burn and always just too small to be of use in the next furniture project.
Great series!
This is a great series of videos and very well explained by Michael Cullen. I had built some large barn doors and had several short off-cuts of the cedar 4x6's. These off-cuts were perfect to build some bandsaw boxes and turned out well, thanks to Michael's directions.
This series was very well done. I have been waiting to make a box out of a plug of live oak, and this has inspired me to get to it.