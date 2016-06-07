 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Episode 7 – Two walled box: Cutting and assembly

By Fine Woodworking Editors Jun 07, 2016

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

In this Video Workshop, watch as Michael Cullen shows you how to build his bandsawn boxes. They are quick to make, requiring no measuring, no joinery, and almost no planning. In this project series, you'll watch as Cullen takes you through all of the steps to make three boxes, a simple four-walled box, a textured and painted saddle-lidded box, and a textured two-walled box. Produced by Matt Kenney Video by Gary Junken and Ben Strano… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. spars1 May 28th

    Thank you, I appreciate the care and passion you bring to your work. It would be nice to see how you take on of the larger pieces that you refer to.

  2. user-5594201 January 13th

    What an excellent series of videos! Thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience.

