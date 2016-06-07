Sign in or become a member to access this story
Episode 7 – Two walled box: Cutting and assembly
Videos in the Series
Episode 3 – Four walled box: Glue-up and finishing
June 7, 2016
Episode 4 – Saddle lid box: Cutting and assembling
June 7, 2016
Episode 5- Saddle lid box: Carving the sides and lid
June 7, 2016
Episode 7 – Two walled box: Cutting and assembly
June 7, 2016
Episode 8 – Two walled box: Carving and finishing
June 7, 2016
Thank you, I appreciate the care and passion you bring to your work. It would be nice to see how you take on of the larger pieces that you refer to.
What an excellent series of videos! Thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience.