Trim Miter Keys Quickly

I often make boxes with miter joints reinforced by small splines, or keys. After glue-up, while trimming the keys, I sometimes got a little careless with my Japanese saw and scratched the side of the box. My solution was this bandsaw fence, which I use to trim the keys quickly with no danger to the box, leaving just a bit to be trimmed with a block plane. The fence is a piece of scrap thin enough to fit under the lowest key on the box, with a notch cut into it for the bandsaw blade. I clamp it to the bandsaw table, against the bandsaw fence, so that the outer edge of the wood fence is just clear of the side of the blade. Run all four sides of the box against the fence, and the job is done. Be sure to save the fence for next time. John Bates, Tampa, FL