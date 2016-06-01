Holder For Glue Bottles

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

When I reach for my glue bottle, I don’t like having to shake it and wait for the glue to drip down to the tip. So I keep the bottles inverted and ready for fast use in this simple stand, made from a few pieces of scrap with a couple of feet. I cut the stepped holes with Forstner bits to fit the tops of the bottles and keep them steady. To prevent dripping glue from accumulating inside the holes, I drill the lower holes all the way through. John DeRosa, West Dundee, IL