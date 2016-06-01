 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Holder For Glue Bottles

Jun 01, 2016
When I reach for my glue bottle, I don’t like having to shake it and wait for the glue to drip down to the tip. So I keep the bottles inverted and ready for fast use in this simple stand, made from a few pieces of scrap with a couple of feet. I cut the stepped holes with Forstner bits to fit the tops of the bottles and keep them steady. To prevent dripping glue from accumulating inside the holes, I drill the lower holes all the way through. John DeRosa, West Dundee, IL

Article Comments

  valleywoodworker June 11th

    what about the glue dripping out through the holes? Seems a messy solution to a minor problem. Why not just lie the glue bottle on it's side? Most large glue bottles have this feature just for this 'problem'. No offense meant, just sayin'.

  Beeglowbot November 3rd

    That's why I love Glu Bot bottles!

