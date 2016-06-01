 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Drill Bit to Line Up Router Bushing

Jun 01, 2016
On many routers, it’s hard to be sure template guides (also called router bushings) are perfectly concentric with the bit. And if the bushing isn’t centered, it can lead to serious inaccuracies when routing. There are accessories available for lining up bushings, but I found a great solution using a common drill bit. Depending on the design of your router, you’ll need to loosen either the router-base mounting screws or the screws that mount the bushing holder. For my smaller router, which has a 1⁄4-in.-dia. collet, I then install a router bushing with a 1⁄4-in. inside diameter, and slide a 1⁄4-in. drill bit (with a 1⁄4-in.-dia. shank) through the bushing and into the collet, making sure the shank sticks through the bushing. Then I just tighten the collet, tighten the mounting screws, and the bushing is perfectly centered. At that point I can use that bushing or insert another, and know it is centered. For a full-size router with a 1⁄2-in.-dia. collet, you’ll need a bushing with a 1⁄2-in. inside diameter, and a drill bit with a 1⁄2-in.-dia. shank. Robert Gunn, Mississauga,, None

Article Comments

  1. RevBob May 27th

    For the 1/2 inch collet you could set it up with the 1/4 inch and switch to the 1/2 inch .

