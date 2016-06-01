 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
How-To

Does Your Tape Measure Up?

Tape measures have a hook at the end that moves in and out to compensate for inside and outside measurements. However, after years of constant use, the holes wear out and can move 1⁄16 in. or more. In this Drawing Board video, you’ll learn how to make sure that your tape measure is still reliable.

By Ben Strano #255–July/Aug 2016 Issue

Produced and Edited by Ben Strano

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. gkjhgjkgh February 20th

    Stopped watching the video half way through as it was too fast and frustrating to watch. Couldn't you do something more simple as a guy talking to the camera and explaining the process instead?

  2. user-5513667 November 9th

    I didn't care for how this video was produced. It was like Speedy Gonzales was on video and Twisted Sister was on audio.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

260-collage3

FWW Issue #260 is here!

A classic Arts and Crafts bed and a sleek, modern coffee table take center stage in this issue, which is chockful of great furniture and techniques

Featured Projects & Plans

011259034

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hand Tools

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial