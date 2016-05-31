Track saws have come a long way since they were developed about a decade ago with basically one mission in mind: cutting up sheets of plywood. They are now used for all sorts of jobs. We tested seven of the saws currently on the market for power and quality of cut , blade deflection, and ease of handling. In the end, three saws stood out. Models tested include DeWalt DWS520SK, Festool TS 75 EQ, Festool TS 55 REQ, Grizzly T25552 Master Pack, Mafell MT55CC, Makita SP6000J1, and Triton TTS1400.
I am a big fan of my plunge saw, especially as it is actually quite simple to make your own track (A router and a straight edge are the only tools I use). Leave it wider on one side to give space for clamps.
This opens up many more possible uses for the saw.
A short length of track, hinged to a backer board for example, can imitate a chopsaw. Use a pin as well, and you can make compound miter cuts.
These tools are very useful if you have a small workshop and or a low budget.
