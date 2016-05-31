 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Make an elliptical tabletop

By Chris Gochnour #255–July/Aug 2016 Issue
In this companion piece to “A Table for 2, 4, or 6,“ Chris Gochnour demonstrates a jig that takes the mystery out of routing an elliptical tabletop. Unlike a circle-routing jig, which has a single, fixed component, this jig has two anchor points. Guides attached at these points travel in a base with two grooves, forming a perfect elliptical cutting path.

Article Comments

  1. user-6284072 June 30th

    If the difference between the major and minor axis is 20 inches how does that impact the size of the base? I'm trying to cut an ellipse that is 45" long and 25" wide. With the same jig I'd also like to cut an ellipse that is 37' long and 17" wide.
    Thanks

