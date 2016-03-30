 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Small Cabinet Is Big on Details

Proud joinery and playful shadows take center stage

By Michael Pekovich #254–May/June 2016 Issue
On the surface, this is a simple cabinet, but it’s the surface that really sets this project apart. Proud joinery and slightly offset components in the case and door create a symphony of highlights and shadows. The mortise-and-tenon joinery is made simple through the use of a spacer that ensures accuracy without measuring. Blue tape, used as a guide when sawing and chopping the joints, ensures a perfect fit without fuss. The case dovetails are rabbeted at the rear edge to accommodate the back. The door is traditional frame-and-panel construction, with a hinge strip that simplifies mortising.  

  1. user-3175182 November 4th

    Horton brasses has similar (although not quite the same) hardware. I do love their stuff.

  2. AllanHill October 2nd

    I like this cabinet and intend to build it. What is the source for the hardware you used for your pulls and hinges?

  3. JustBilly September 26th

    I really loved the design and details of this project. Really brought out the character in the cabinet. Question ... where did you get the marking gauge you are using in this article? I've been looking for one with a bit stronger substance as the one that you are using.

  4. user-6300840 September 19th

    Please excuse the use of the term "mortise" above. I should have said "rabbet for the back panel".

  5. user-6300840 September 19th

    Nicely detailed project. I am changing the wood to cherry for mine. One note: I altered the spacing of the dovetails to allow more width in the front pin and the rear tail. The mortise for the back panel allowed very little "meat" to support the rearmost pin using the spacing in the plans.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

