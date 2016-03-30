Small Cabinet Is Big on Details

On the surface, this is a simple cabinet, but it’s the surface that really sets this project apart. Proud joinery and slightly offset components in the case and door create a symphony of highlights and shadows. The mortise-and-tenon joinery is made simple through the use of a spacer that ensures accuracy without measuring. Blue tape, used as a guide when sawing and chopping the joints, ensures a perfect fit without fuss. The case dovetails are rabbeted at the rear edge to accommodate the back. The door is traditional frame-and-panel construction, with a hinge strip that simplifies mortising.
Horton brasses has similar (although not quite the same) hardware. I do love their stuff.
I like this cabinet and intend to build it. What is the source for the hardware you used for your pulls and hinges?
I really loved the design and details of this project. Really brought out the character in the cabinet. Question ... where did you get the marking gauge you are using in this article? I've been looking for one with a bit stronger substance as the one that you are using.
Please excuse the use of the term "mortise" above. I should have said "rabbet for the back panel".
Nicely detailed project. I am changing the wood to cherry for mine. One note: I altered the spacing of the dovetails to allow more width in the front pin and the rear tail. The mortise for the back panel allowed very little "meat" to support the rearmost pin using the spacing in the plans.
