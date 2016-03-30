Small Cabinet Is Big on Details

Sign in or become a member to access this story

On the surface, this is a simple cabinet, but it’s the surface that really sets this project apart. Proud joinery and slightly offset components in the case and door create a symphony of highlights and shadows. The mortise-and-tenon joinery is made simple through the use of a spacer that ensures accuracy without measuring. Blue tape, used as a guide when sawing and chopping the joints, ensures a perfect fit without fuss. The case dovetails are rabbeted at the rear edge to accommodate the back. The door is traditional frame-and-panel construction, with a hinge strip that simplifies mortising.