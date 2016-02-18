Sign in or become a member to access this story
Episode 8: Assembly
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction: Limbert Inspired Coffee Table
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 1: The Tabletop
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 2: End Panels with Cutouts
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 3: Taper the Panels and Add the Legs
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 4: Through-tenoned Shelf
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 5: Shelf Gridwork
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 6: Dovetailed Rails
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 7: Create the Corbels
February 18, 2016
-
Episode 8: Assembly
February 18, 2016
farnorth49 Feb. 7, 2017
A true craftsman and great instructor! I wish my college profs. were as good. Articulate presentation and easy to follow, even for a home carpenter wanting to take on a craft piece. I hope to use cherry recently acquired in 2" + raw stock.
A good deal of work ahead but with your great reference as a guide throughout the process I've gained some confidence. Time to get to work. Thank you.
BRAVO!! This series is both helpful and inspirational. I've admired your work for several years and to get a chance to see you in action is fantastic. What did you use to finish the table? Stain choice? Finish choice? Any "special" pointers for the finishing process you use. Thank you.
Now, I need to adapt your plan for a hall table that I need in my home. 😃 Hopefully it will come out looking as nice as your piece.