Episode 8: Assembly

By Fine Woodworking Editors Feb 18, 2016

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Limbert Inspired Coffee Table

    February 18, 2016

    Kevin Rodel, expert on Arts and Crafts furniture, draws on the style and joinery of a Charles Limbert table and gives them a twist to make his own contemporary coffee…

  • Episode 1: The Tabletop

    February 18, 2016

    Walk through the logic of stock selection for the major parts of the table and then glue up and shape the table’s top.

  • Episode 2: End Panels with Cutouts

    February 18, 2016

    The end panels, with their crisp, geometric cutouts, are the most powerful element in the table’s design. Create clean cutouts by cutting the panel apart and gluing it back together.…

  • Episode 3: Taper the Panels and Add the Legs

    February 18, 2016

    Finish shaping the end panels by tapering them and cutting the curve along the bottom edge. Then make the legs and glue them with splines to the panels.

  • Episode 4: Through-tenoned Shelf

    February 18, 2016

    Build the gridded shelf in sections, with the center section first. Cut it to fit the through-mortises in the end panels. Then you’ll cut the mortises that will accept the…

  • Episode 5: Shelf Gridwork

    February 18, 2016

    The gridwork, a highlight of the design, now gets added to the center section of the shelf. The gridwork may look complex but it is fun to make and not…

  • Episode 6: Dovetailed Rails

    February 18, 2016

    Two rails at the top of the end panels stiffen the structure. You’ll use a combination of hand and power tools to make the twin dovetails that lock them in…

  • Episode 7: Create the Corbels

    February 18, 2016

    Corbels were a common detail in Arts and Crafts furniture, and in this table they add a stylistic flair along with structural solidity. After cutting a tongue on their back…

  • Episode 8: Assembly

    February 18, 2016

    With its dovetailed upper rails and its through-mortised shelf locked by the corbels, the table’s base is a straightforward, unfussy assembly. Then it’s just a matter of attaching the top—and…

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, watch as master furniture maker Kevin Rodel shows you how to build his elegant interpretation on a classic Limbert design. In this project series, you'll learn how to use efficient building strategies, get gap-free through-tenon joinery, and dress up your furniture with pierced panels. Kevin Rodel Brunswick, Maine Kevin Rodel has been making custom furniture in Maine since 1979, when he joined the small crew of woodworkers at the Thos. Moser… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. user-6747053 February 7th

    farnorth49 Feb. 7, 2017

    A true craftsman and great instructor! I wish my college profs. were as good. Articulate presentation and easy to follow, even for a home carpenter wanting to take on a craft piece. I hope to use cherry recently acquired in 2" + raw stock.
    A good deal of work ahead but with your great reference as a guide throughout the process I've gained some confidence. Time to get to work. Thank you.

  2. basset-hound January 4th

    BRAVO!! This series is both helpful and inspirational. I've admired your work for several years and to get a chance to see you in action is fantastic. What did you use to finish the table? Stain choice? Finish choice? Any "special" pointers for the finishing process you use. Thank you.

    Now, I need to adapt your plan for a hall table that I need in my home. 😃 Hopefully it will come out looking as nice as your piece.

