Episode 8: Assembly

In this video workshop, watch as master furniture maker Kevin Rodel shows you how to build his elegant interpretation on a classic Limbert design. In this project series, you'll learn how to use efficient building strategies, get gap-free through-tenon joinery, and dress up your furniture with pierced panels. Kevin Rodel Brunswick, Maine Kevin Rodel has been making custom furniture in Maine since 1979, when he joined the small crew of woodworkers at the Thos. Moser… More about this Video Workshop