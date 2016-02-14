Cutting Small Parts On The Miter Saw
A lot of my projects call for small trim pieces and it surprises many woodworkers to find out I cut everything on the miter saw.
In this video, I share my tips and techniques of how I cut small pieces safely and accurately with my miter saw.
Hope you enjoy the video and find it helpful;)
Your friend in the shop,
Todd A. Clippinger
www.AmericanCraftsmanWorkshop.com
Let Your Work Be Your Signature
Smoke coming in from the left side starting at about 9:33... Is something burning?