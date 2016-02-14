 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
The Woodworking Life

Cutting Small Parts On The Miter Saw

Feb 14, 2016

Todd A. Clippinger - American Craftsman

A lot of my projects call for small trim pieces and it surprises many woodworkers to find out I cut everything on the miter saw. 

In this video, I share my tips and techniques of how I cut small pieces safely and accurately with my miter saw. 

Hope you enjoy the video and find it helpful;)

Your friend in the shop,

Todd A. Clippinger

www.AmericanCraftsmanWorkshop.com

Let Your Work Be Your Signature

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-5965866 September 28th

    Smoke coming in from the left side starting at about 9:33... Is something burning?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More The Woodworking Life

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

Conquering the curves of the tripod table

Tim Killen shows you how SketchUp can help do more than design a piece, it can help you build it!

Featured Projects & Plans

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial