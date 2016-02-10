 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Energized Door Panels

Pierced and carved, these panels add punch to any piece

By Tim Coleman #253–Mar/Apr 2016 Issue
Tim Coleman has long admired openwork, such as the pierce-carved screens and panels used in Asian and Middle Eastern architecture. When he began using it in his own designs, he started small, incorporating it in the lids of small boxes. Then he brought it into his furniture on a larger scale. To create strong panels, he makes his own plywood. To create strong designs, he sketches and sketches, erases and erases, and resketches until he gets something he likes.

  1. slowman November 7th

    Beautiful!

