STL 102: The new guy from Nashville

Ben Strano, the new web guy, is in the house. Combo machine or separate jointer and planer? Plus wood and fire don’t mix, affordable spray options, and sharpening twist bits-NOT.







Watch the Video Version of Shop Talk Live 102



Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!

Click on the link at left to listen to the podcast, or catch it in iTunes.



Tom McKenna

Editor

Mike Pekovich

Executive art director

Matt Kenney

Senior editor

