Shop Talk Live

STL 102: The new guy from Nashville

By Fine Woodworking Editors Jan 15, 2016
Article Image

STL 102: The new guy from Nashville

Ben Strano, the new web guy, is in the house. Combo machine or separate jointer and planer? Plus wood and fire don’t mix, affordable spray options, and sharpening twist bits-NOT.

  

 


Watch the Video Version of Shop Talk Live 102

 

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!

Also on iTunes Click on the link at left to listen to the podcast, or catch it in iTunes. Remember, our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page. And don’t forget to send in your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com.

 

 
Tom McKenna
Editor		   
Mike Pekovich
Executive art director		   
Matt Kenney
Senior editor		    

 Listen to Previous Episodes

Article Comments

  1. user-4830414 October 7th

    Did you guys ever test out running butcher blocks through a planer?

  2. User avater BenStrano January 21st

    Ladies and Gentlemen,

    Our IT department is pretty fantastic and did magic and both feeds should be working now. Please let me know if the old feed starts working again too.

    It is on my end.

  3. User avater snichols January 21st

    It's working! Just so the listeners know:

    1. Go into the iTunes STORE and search for Shop Talk Live
    2. Click Subscribe...it should start downloading the latest version (i.e. STL 102 in this case)
    3. Delete the old feed from your MY PODCASTS
    4. Add a comment thanking Ben with what had to be a nightmare of a first week for him at the helm
    5. Eagerly anticipate STL 103 where there will be no problems whatsoever

    Thanks for getting this resolved Ben.

    -Shawn

  4. User avater BenStrano January 21st

    Woodrat - Have you tried resubcribing today? The feed has been down until just now.

  5. woodrat59 January 21st

    Well now it is Thursday the 21st and still no podcast, I have tried everything, re-subscribing...subscribing on my iPad, my desktop version of iTunes is up to date, my iPad is up to date, maybe I will get to hear it as a re-run one day. I must say this is quite frustrating being a listener since episode #1,

    Hear you soon....I hope

  6. User avater BenStrano January 21st

    Whelp. One side effect with the swap is that since iTunes forced the feed swap it looks like you'll need to resubscribe via the store or your app in order to point your feed to the new one.

    I was afraid that'd be the case but hope for the best.

  7. User avater BenStrano January 21st

    Kind listeners of Shop Talk Live near and far!

    Tis I, web producer to proclaim. The feed should be working for you again.

    Long story short. Our feed went to feedburner which went to itunes. This was done in 2012 and nobody knew the feedburner login (or that it was even in place). Thankfully, after a few days of waiting, iTunes let us swap feed directly to our host.

    To make up for lost time I was even able to put the new artwork in the iTunes store.

    Thanks for your patience,
    Ben

  8. 5square January 21st



    I'm sure if it's fixed by 103, all will be forgiven... :)

    Just remember, you've only got three envelopes -- and you've just used one... :)

    Good luck...

  9. WoodGuyMatt January 21st

    Still not available on my end :(

  10. User avater Wooden_Shoe January 20th

    I still don't get it on I tunes, even after the last update

  11. WoodGuyMatt January 19th

    Good luck Benny! Thank you!!!

  12. User avater BenStrano January 19th

    snichols - Thanks!

    Here lies the problem with picking up where someone left of sometimes. Before Woodguymatt I didn't know that feedburner was in the equation.

    Now it's a matter of hunting down that login info. Something that was done years ago by someone else and not thought of since is proving to be difficult.

    We are getting closer.

  13. User avater jcwnr January 19th

    Dear Tom, Mike and Matt, feel free to make the show your own. I write on behalf of HUNDREDS of listeners/watchers. You have our blessing to move on to a more comfortable format. Peace, Joe W.

  14. User avater snichols January 19th

    Hey Ben,

    First off, I'm happy to see you're aboard. I loved your work on Virtuoso.

    Unfortunately, the iTunes feed still isn't working. It says it was just updated but the feed only goes to episode 101. Here is the feed from iTunes on my end:

    http://feeds.podcast.static.taunton.com/taunton/podcast/shoptalklive

    I'm getting this by right clicking on the podcast from my PC and selecting "Copy Podcast URL"

    Good luck. If it's any consolation, I've had some problems with a few of my other podcasts over the past few weeks.

    -Shawn

  15. User avater BenStrano January 19th

    WoodGuyMatt - I'm not sure where that feed came from. Where are you getting that address? It is probably getting fed from iTunes which is not updating the way it should. I'll look into your feed more as well. Maybe a clue in there.

    If you point your app to the feed I posted below you should be fine. Or you could just download directly.

    I know it's been awhile but Apple is slow to respond.

  16. user-5275275 January 18th

    I'd love to comment on Episode #102 but I haven't heard it yet!!!! My feed doesn't recognize a new episode. I'm not an Apple user, I get me fed through Podcast Addict on Android. HELP!!!!

    http://feeds.podcast.static.taunton.com/taunton/podcast/shoptalklive

  17. Jim_Cherry January 17th

    Thanks the planeismightier, but a minor edit. It's "All time favorite tool of all time, FOR this week."

    I think this has been one of the hardest things to adjust to in the absence of Ed. Like many people, I enjoy the ritualistic aspects of this show and many others. Whether it's Car Talk, The Moth, Dancing With the Stars, or any other live-ish or reality show, they all have certain patterns that establish a familiarity and sense of connection with the listener.

    One of the things that has changed with Tom hosting the show is the way in which certain sayings and segments are introduced. I like Tom and think he's doing a great job, but do wish that certain things such as this would be sorted out and put back into the scripts as intended. A quick glance at a script from a year ago might help remind him how different segments were introduced. Huge? No, but the stumbling through such things is starting to get old.

  18. User avater BenStrano January 16th

    I went back to the office and triple checked the settings. Everything is upload exactly to Ed's specs and showing up in the RSS feed. I can only imagine that at this point the problem is Libsyn talking to iTunes which is out of my reach. I've opened up another help ticket.

    In the mean time you can add the RSS feed directly to your itunes and it will show up (it is on my home computer).

    http://shoptalklive.podcast.static.taunton.com/rss

    or you can download by right clicking on the "Listen Now" button above or here:

    http://shoptalklive.podcast.static.taunton.com/

  19. 5square January 16th

    ~~~everything is right on our end.
    ~~~ I'm afraid patience is the fix...

    If I were you, I'd triple-check the settings... iTune's servers sometimes get backlogged, but a full 24hrs?

    Further, there are numerous casts available released yesterday and released today...

    So I'm betting the issue is on FWW...



  20. woodrat59 January 16th

    I, also am missing it on iTunes and would rather listen while I work, don't really have time to watch you guys for an hour as handsome as you might be.

  21. User avater BenStrano January 16th

    Wightie - I hear ya. I was the same way myself. Now I just get a nice preview! As the new guy I'm trying to head any "This didn't happen when Ed was here" moments. I was up late double checking everything on the feed. The actual RSS feed that we feed to itunes is showing the episode.

    I'm going to head into the office today to try and suss it out all the way but I'm afraid patience is the fix... something I'm short of right now.

    Kevin - I appreciate you saying that. It was surreal. Thankfully they didn't give me much of a heads up that I was doing it and I didn't have that much time to get nervous.

  22. kevin0611 January 16th

    Welcome aboard, Ben! You seemed very comfortable on the show. Good luck!

  23. Wightie January 16th

    BenStrano - thanks for replying to 5square, I had the same question. Some of us start to go through withdrawals if we don't get our biweekly fix in time.

  24. User avater BenStrano January 16th

    5square - It was uploaded at 9 this morning but iTunes servers are being slow today. I've checked with our host and everything is right on our end. They say sometimes it takes a day to go up. Sorry about the inconvenience. It's driving me nuts too.

  25. 5square January 16th

    As of Friday 8:30pm EDT, looks like the Pod is available at iheart, but not on iTunes...

  26. User avater BenStrano January 15th

    theplaneismightier - you are right! I'll try and make sure it's right from here on out!

  27. theplaneismightier January 15th

    It's "All time favorite tool OF ALL TIME of the week"! Ed would be very disappointed.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

